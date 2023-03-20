RV Daily Tips. Monday, March 20, 2023

Issue 2081

Today’s thought

“It’s spring fever. That is what the name of it is. And when you’ve got it, you want—oh, you don’t quite know what it is you do want, but it just fairly makes your heart ache, you want it so!” —Mark Twain

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is the first day of spring! We made it!

On this day in history: 1985 – Libby Riddles becomes the first woman to win the 1,135-mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Tip of the Day

Using painter’s tape while RVing in brilliant ways you’ve never thought of

Among the “must haves” in our RV toolbox is a roll of painter’s tape. We’ve used the tape for many things, but never for painting. At least, not yet. We used to carry masking tape but disliked the sticky residue it sometimes left behind. So … painter’s tape it is! Check out these tips and tricks for painter’s tape and I bet you just might add a roll to your RV toolbox, too!

14 ways you can use painter’s tape in your RV

Label tools . My husband and I take our big toolbox to work camping jobs. With several volunteers working at a job site, it’s difficult to keep track of our own tools. So, my husband used painter’s tape to label all of them. Now we can tell at a glance which tools are ours at the end of the workday. Hint: Put the tape in a location that won’t wear off as the tool is used.

. My husband and I take our big toolbox to work camping jobs. With several volunteers working at a job site, it’s difficult to keep track of our own tools. So, my husband used painter’s tape to label all of them. Now we can tell at a glance which tools are ours at the end of the workday. Hint: Put the tape in a location that won’t wear off as the tool is used. Straight caulking line. I noticed that the caulk on our RV shower needed to be replaced. I wanted a clean, straight caulk line. So, I applied a strip of painter’s tape to either side of the gap where we planned to caulk. As I applied the caulk, I didn’t need to worry about making a smooth, straight line. Once the caulk was applied and smoothed, I just pulled up the tape to reveal a perfect line. If your hands get tired of applying caulk, use a caulking gun. This is the RVtravel.com favorite. Hint: This procedure also works for neatly applying glue to joints. Any excess glue is removed when you pull up the painter’s tape.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How do I sanitize my RV’s fresh water tank through the filter?

Dear Dave,

I want to disinfect the fresh water tank after the long winter storage. Even though it has been “empty,” I will be adding some bleach along with water. To fill the tank, one must use a hose. I would like to remove the disposable water filter installed by Newmar in the wet bay and add some bleach/water to the filter holder and screw it back in without the filter and flush the mixture into the freshwater tank. Will this work or is there a better way? If I left the filter in and added bleach via a hose, I suspect the activated charcoal filter would remove the bleach before it went into the tank. I am assuming the filter is between the hose fill and the tank. Your thoughts? Thanks. —Phillip, 2022 Newmar Dutch Star 4081

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

RV oxygenating shower head install and review

By Cheri Sicard

Whether or not you buy this particular brand of RV shower head or another, the video below from WeRmudfun will help you see that installing a new RV shower head is not a big deal. And whether you use this brand or another, I am here to say that oxygenating shower heads in RVs are major game changers!

My current RV shower, with its oxygenating shower head, even when running on the pump, is far better than in many of the sticks and bricks homes I have lived in.

Click here to watch

Why your local RV dealer won’t honor your warranty

By Tony Barthel

You bought a new RV, and you got a great deal out of state. But now there are a few things wrong with it. So you take it to the local dealership where you saw the RV the first time. Now they’re saying they won’t work on it. What’s going on? Are they trying to rip you off? Actually, this is fully legitimate and well within the agreement between the manufacturers and the dealership.

Here’s why this happens so often and why you can expect it to continue happening. This is fascinating reading.

Quick Tip

Easy non-skid shower stall floor

Shower stall floor too slick for safety? Cut a piece or two of non-skid mat (normally used in the kitchen cupboard to restrain unruly dishes) and lay it in the shower.

Recipe of the Day

Sherry Balsamic Caramelized Brussels Sprouts

by Lou Kostura from Belmont, CA

If you are a Brussels sprout lover, these will make you swoon. When prepared like this, there’s a love affair in the making. These are slightly crisp outside and tender inside after cooking. The garlic adds a nice touch of flavor along with the wild mushrooms. The balsamic vinegar brings this tasty side dish together.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

When cows burp, they release bursts of gas that are full of methane, a greenhouse gas that traps heat from the sun more than 20 times as efficiently as carbon dioxide. Now scientists are working out how to reduce the environmental footprint of these belching bovines.

