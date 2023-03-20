RV oxygenating shower head install and review

By Cheri Sicard

Whether or not you buy this particular brand of RV shower head or another, the video below from WeRmudfun will help you see that installing a new RV shower head is not a big deal. And whether you use this brand or another, I am here to say that oxygenating shower heads in RVs are major game changers!

My current RV shower, with its oxygenating shower head, even when running on the pump, is far better than in many of the sticks and bricks homes I have lived in.

Not only do these shower heads give much more water pressure, but they also use far less water to do it!

To prove the point, in the video they compare the old and new showers in the video with both a pressure test and a water consumption test. Spoiler alert. The Oxygenics shower head won!

The video also shows how easy the RV shower installation is. In most cases, it will be just unscrewing the old fixtures and screwing on the new ones.

I can say from personal experience, that changing the shower head to an oxygenating type, regardless of brand, will HUGELY upgrade the RV shower experience. Granted, RV shower experiences prior to oxygenating shower heads were severely lacking. But those days are long gone! Once you use one of these you’re never going back. Trust me (and them!).

This is the one they use.

##RVDT2081