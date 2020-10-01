Hundreds of thousands of Ford pickups recalled

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling 620,246 model year 2020 Ford F-150, F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 trucks. The trucks are commonly used to tow fifth wheel and travel trailers, and are used for truck campers.
Other vehicles involved in the recall include Ford Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge, and Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair vehicles. Due to a poor electrical connection, the rearview camera may intermittently display a blank or distorted image. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, “Rear Visibility.”
Reduced rearward visibility can increase the risk of a crash.
Remedy
Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the rearview camera, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 7, 2020. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 20C19.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
* * *
While you may not own one of these vehicles, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued. Read all recent ones by clicking here.
Not signed up for the free RVtravel.com weekend newsletters? Published online since 2001. Sign up here.