Hundreds of thousands of Ford pickups recalled

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling 620,246 model year 2020 Ford F-150, F-250, F-350, F-450 and F-550 trucks. The trucks are commonly used to tow fifth wheel and travel trailers, and are used for truck campers.

Other vehicles involved in the recall include Ford Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge, and Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair vehicles. Due to a poor electrical connection, the rearview camera may intermittently display a blank or distorted image. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, “Rear Visibility.”