RV Daily Tips. Thursday, October 1, 2020

Issue 1440

“There’s a sunrise and a sunset every single day, and they’re absolutely free. Don’t miss so many of them.” —Jo Walton

Leaving home – A checklist for successful domicile abandonment

By Greg Illes

Every RVer’s dream is to wander off, leaving home and hearth behind, on a weeks- or months-long meander through far unknown lands. Usually, a lot more attention is paid to RV preparation and where the trip will lead than to how well the old homestead might fare without daily supervision.

Free public lands resources, great for planning

You’ve probably read about camping and boondocking on public lands. Bob Difley has long been an advocate of using the millions of acres of public lands that are available to everybody for many forms of outdoor recreation, including camping and boondocking, most of it free or inexpensive. Learn about some great resources here.

When in your RV, how often do you buy groceries at Walmart?

Quick Tip

Tilt electric mirrors for better parking visibility

When preparing to back up your RV, tilt the electric mirrors down to see the lower rear corner of your coach. To practice, use rubber cones in an empty parking lot. Try to align the rear of the rig with the cone, using only your mirrors. When backing up, your concern is no longer with traffic approaching from the rear but with carefully guiding the rear of your coach into a site and avoiding any obstacles. Thanks to Ron Jones at AboutRVing.com.

Website of the day

Fifteen best photo-editing apps

These 15 apps are for both iPhone and Android, so they’ve got you covered. With these apps, you can edit your phone photos as you could with any professional photo software on your computer. Enjoy, photographers!

Affordable tire tool will save you tons of trouble

What gives when you think your tires are “good to go” but down on air again the next day? Your valve stem valve probably isn’t tight enough. A loose, leaking valve stem can cause a tire failure due to low pressure under load at highway speeds. So do yourself and your vehicles a favor – pick up one of these very inexpensive tools and make sure your valve cores are snugly seated in the valve stem. Click here to order.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 15 percent say changing the bedding in their RV is very difficult and not a fun task

• 60 percent say it is okay for an RV park resident to play taps in the evening

• 10 percent do not think that finding a spot in a campground today is any harder than it was five years ago

Ever wonder why kids learn so much in a day, and why us adults don’t? According to a U.K. study, children ask nearly 300 questions per day. That equals about one question every two-and-a-half minutes. How many questions per day do you think adults ask?

*Having trouble concentrating? What’s one thing that you could do to help? We told you yesterday (and it’s a tasty answer).

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Léna is our 4 yrs. old King Charles Spaniel. She is very sociable and will always stop to say hello to everyone we meet. Actually, she likes the 2 legged much more than the 4 legged. Sometimes we think she doesn’t know that she is a dog.” —Limac Gig

Best-selling small-space organizers

It can be hard keeping everything organized in a small space like an RV, right? Here’s Amazon’s list of best small-space organizers so you can keep everything in check. You’ll find everything from under-the-sink kitchen organizers, to clothing and closet organizers, to tiny little bookcases. Explore these helpful items here.

Leave here with a laugh

My email password has been hacked. That’s the third time I’ve had to rename the cat.

