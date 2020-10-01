By Russ and Tiña De Maris

When the hormones are strong, seems like guys of every species sometimes forget common sense. Acrobatic elk are no exception.

Fall is here, and the elk mating season is up and running in Utah. For one hapless bull, intent on chasing his lady friend, a fence was not about to stand in his way of conquest. He managed the leap over the fence, but hung up, hitting the downhill slant on the other side of the fence a bit wrong.

The resulting somersault would have been too much for most of us, but the bull was undaunted. Off went the acrobatic elk, neatly vaulting the fence across the street and continuing on in pursuit. Happily for us, a Utah game official was in the right place and time, catching the momentary mishap on film.

Photo credit: UtahDWR

