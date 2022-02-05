Innovative RV decking keeps dirt out

I mentioned last week that the Gripstic Snap Bags stopped me in my tracks at the 2022 Quartzsite Sports, Vacation & RV show. Today’s gadget, the Travel Easy Decks, did the same thing.

I think so many of us have those rugs we throw outside our rigs which get full of whatever you’ve been stepping on the whole time and really don’t keep much out of our RVs. The product from Travel Easy Decks is exactly the opposite.

What it is

The Travel Easy Deck is essentially a grid of plastic decks with holes in them that are raised by a height-adjustable legging system. The whole thing is made of plastic and also made right here in the good ol’ US of A.

Essentially you could get one square and four legs and simply have a single step at the bottom of your RV’s stairs. Or you could get one of the various kits offered by the company and have a complete patio.

Each panel is able to accommodate 325 pounds and measures two feet square. The legs themselves are adjustable from five to seven inches. They can either be hand-adjusted or even adjusted from above with a half-inch screwdriver.

The legs can either sit directly under a deck panel or the “teeth” in each one can work to lock several panels together forming a deck.

This is one of those inventions that you might look at and say, “Why didn’t I think of that?” It’s a relatively simple idea, but it’s brilliant.

Since I displace lots of water in the pool and might test the limits of these decks, I went and walked around on them and they were fine. The little holes in the decks themselves can be used to put solar lights into, as well, marking a corner barrier at night.

Simplicity itself

There’s not a lot to say about these other than the fact that they’re a good substitute for those rugs that are always a horrible mess when you roll them up, getting sand and dirt in your face. Since the Travel Easy Deck sits above the ground (except the feet) you don’t have this issue. Further, since each foot can be independently adjusted and even adjusted from above, you can smooth out an otherwise uneven surface, thereby reducing trip hazards.

Plus, if it’s raining, you know the puddle will be right at the bottom of your steps so this solves that puddle issue.

It’s nice to see fellow RVers come up with a unique solution to a problem we all have, and then work to make that solution in this country.

The decks range from a single tile with four legs at $54.17 to large assemblies of pieces that would make a sizable patio up to $534.89.

