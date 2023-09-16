I often walk with my sisters, both of whom have dogs. Most of the time things go well. But then, there are the other times—occasions when I wished we carried a large sign that read, “No, our dogs don’t want to say ‘Hi.’” It’s not that either dog is untrained or aggressive—quite the opposite is true. My sisters and I are friendly folks, and we enjoy meeting new people. We’ll wave and be friendly to passersby, but most of the time our dogs don’t want to say “Hi.”

Reasons to just say “no”

I spoke with a local dog trainer about other people asking to pet, touch, hug, or physically contact the dogs. “I usually advise against allowing strangers to approach your dog,” she said. Here’s a quick synopsis of her reasoning.

Safe space bubble

When walking your dog, you expect her to focus on you as her handler. Envision a bubble of personal space—that safe, controlled area that surrounds you and your pet. While training, you may have given treats when your dog kept her focus on you and remained within your safe space bubble. You expect your dog to use self-control when encountering new situations, people, and places—not cower in fear nor jump and strain at the leash out of excitement. A controlled dog stays within your safe bubble of space and is ever mindful of your cues or commands.

When someone asks to say “Hi”

When someone approaches you and your dog, they often use a coaxing, baby-like voice, “Ooh, look at you! You’re a big fellow, aren’t you?” This person may even crouch down to look directly into your pet’s eyes, invading your personal space. You can almost bet at that point your dog’s focus is no longer on you. Her focus has now shifted to the stranger.

Effects on an excitable dog

An excitable pet may strain at her leash, jump up, or otherwise attempt to get closer to the approaching stranger. We’ve had strangers even offer treats to our dogs. The problem with allowing others to approach and “love on” your dog, is that your pet will quickly come to expect to receive positive attention from everyone you meet. Often, all your hard work at training is forgotten. Each time you meet a person on the trail, your pet will lunge, jump, bark, or otherwise break training. She will have learned that other people will give her attention and maybe even offer something to eat! Your pleasant walks will become stressful as you try to rein in your pet, and your dog may no longer respond to your commands.

Effects on a fearful dog

If you own a nervous or fearful dog, an approaching person may well increase the dog’s discomfort. She may cower, hide behind you, or even become aggressive. It’s important to understand that these are the ways your dog lets you know she feels uncomfortable. If the dog’s handler consistently reinforces the safe space bubble (saying “no” to would-be greeters), the dog will feel protected and enjoy her walks and outings. On the other hand, if the handler allows others to approach and touch the nervous dog, eventually the pet will try to protect itself, often with barking or aggression.

Never say never

The trainer further explained that there are times when it’s OK to let someone say “Hi” to your dog, like neighbors, friends, or others that you and your pet see frequently.

Always be proactive. If you see a stranger approaching in an attempt to pet your dog, quickly introduce yourself and your dog. Explain that your pet is in training and immediately determine if you’ll allow the person to greet your dog or not. If you keep a pleasant demeanor and use a friendly voice, your pet will be more at ease.

If you feel comfortable, tell the stranger how best to approach your pet. Use a friendly tone with words like, “Let Daisy come to you and then you can pat her shoulder.” Give your dog permission to approach the stranger and closely watch over the situation, keeping a firm hold on the dog’s leash. Be especially careful around small children, who may be rougher than your dog likes. Remember that your pet will sense any impatience or unease in you and may react by barking or snapping. If you don’t want others to greet your dog, it’s OK to say “no.”

Reinforce positive behavior

Praise your dog when she follows your decision about greeting others. Give treats, verbal praise, and hugs to reinforce your dog’s good behavior.

It’s your choice

Remember that it’s OK to tell others, “No, our dogs don’t want to say ‘Hi’.” Use a friendly-voiced explanation for your refusal, such as, “Daisy and I are taking a quick walk. Maybe you can pet her later.” Then move along. You need not give further explanation or excuse. She’s your dog, after all.

Do you let other people greet or pet your dog while walking in the campground? Do you agree with the trainer’s advice? Let us know in the comments below.

