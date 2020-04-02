RV Life in a Coronavirus World: “Finding ways to give back”

CAVEAT: Comments, posts and/or tips in our newsletters are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or its staff.

EDITOR’S NOTE: We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days. Here is one story:

“These are trying times we all are experiencing. But, my wife and I are doing our part to help our community through it. First, we converted our Little Free Library into a food pantry for anyone who needs extra supplies. Second, my wife, Twyla, a quilter, is making masks for friends and family members to wear at home or whenever they need to go out for supplies.

“Me, I keep busy with my woodworking projects. In fact, I made levelers just the other day for our RV that sits on a slant in our driveway in case we have to use it as a quarantine room if one of us should become ill. Fortunately, we are doing fine for now. With the closure of our fitness center, we make sure we walk every day around our neighborhood and it is nice to see that many of our neighbors are doing the same thing.”

— Chris Lewis

Your essays wanted

Here is your assignment (should you choose to accept it): Write an essay no longer than 500 words on this subject: “How I have adapted to a life in self-isolation.” Tell us what you do with your time, how you keep active physically and/or mentally, how you communicate with friends and family and other ways you occupy your time. Have you taken up a new hobby? Started writing a novel? We can’t pay for these articles right now, but you could earn a place on our staff if you impress us with your creativity. Submit your article here. Please include a photo of yourself or of something that helps illustrate your essay. We’ll post many, if not most of these every day in our RV Daily Tips Newsletter. If you’re not subscribed, sign up here.

