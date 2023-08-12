Jackery Explorer 1500 portable power station/solar generator review

Let me begin by stating that the term “solar generator” may not be technically correct, as these devices capture energy from the sun, they don’t technically generate power. However, a lot of people refer to and search for portable power stations such as the Jackery Explorer 1500 with the term “solar generator.” So, for the purposes of this article, we will use both terms, solar generator and portable power station, interchangeably.

Despite being called a solar generator, know that solar panels offer but one of three ways you can charge the Jackery Explorer 1500. You can also plug it into a wall outlet or into your vehicle’s 12-volt outlet while driving.

I bought my Jackery almost three years ago when I got a deal I couldn’t refuse on Amazon Prime Day. It came complete with four 100-watt portable solar panels. It has served me well ever since.

The Jackery Explorer 1500 is compact, easy to carry, and lightweight.

The unit has a built-in fan that automatically kicks on in hot temperatures. Thankfully, it’s quiet with max sound at 46dB. They say that’s about the same as a refrigerator. I must have a loud fridge because the Jackery is far quieter, in my experience, than the fridge.

Which Jackery is best for you?

Note that the AC output port can only charge or power devices that operate at less than 1500 watts total in this unit. Once exceeding that, the Explorer 1500 will shut off automatically.

You also need to be aware of inductive load devices such as motors, compressors, and speakers, as these devices’ current lags behind the voltage, which causes a spike in power. An inductive load, when starting, will use up to three times its normal power. To see if your device will work with the Jackery Explorer 1500, check to see if it has an instant start power rating.

Jackery has other models that are both larger and smaller capacity than this one, so consider your needs when choosing any portable power station.

How long will the Jackery Explorer 1500 last?

Since mine is still going strong in its third year of heavy use, I can’t say from experience. However, it is rated for 500 full-charge cycles. After that you will still have about 80% of its original capacity, meaning still a lot of power, but it will gradually decrease from there.

Jackery solar panels

My Jackery portable power station came with four SolarSaga 100-watt solar panels.

I have since checked out other power stations that come with 200-watt panels (also an option with Jackery). However, I prefer the smaller 100-watt panels. They are simply easier to carry and to manipulate to the sun’s best angles.

Yes, the heavier 200-watt panels work well, too, but I find them much more difficult and cumbersome to use. Not impossible, but not as easy as 100-watt panels.

The panels have built-in USB-A and USB-C ports in the back pocket. These allow you to charge devices directly from the panels, independent of the Jackery unit.

With strong sun, these four panels will charge the Explorer 1500 to 100% in between five to seven hours (depending on how low it was to start). Jackery says four hours, but it takes longer than four.

It only takes three hours to charge when plugged into shore power. But expect to drive a long way if charging from the car charger, as that takes around 15 1/2 hours.

I kind of look at the car charger as a bonus, but I never rely on it, even when it wasn’t blowing the fuses. But lately, the 12-volt fuse in my Ram truck blows whenever I plug in the Jackery. According to my mechanic, it’s too strong for the plug. I am not sure if this is a Ram or Jackery defect, but the bottom line is, I can’t use this feature.

Best practices when using the Jackery Explorer 1500

Avoid freezing temps or too much heat. The optimal operating temperature is 14-104℉ (-10-40℃).

Keep the Jackery in the shade. What I do while charging is I tuck it behind the solar panels and loosely cover with a reflective window shade cover like this one.

Jackery Explorer 1500 battery specs

Capacity: 1,534Wh

Cell chemistry: Lithium-ion

Cycle life: 500 cycles to 80%+ capacity

Management system: BMS, Over Voltage Protection, Short Circuit Protection

Jackery Explorer 1500 Ports

3 AC Output: 110V, 60Hz, 1,800W (3,600W Peak)

2 USB-A Output: Quick Charge 3.0×1, 18W Max

1 USB-C Output: 60W Max, (5V, 9V, 12V, 15V, 20V up to 3A)

1 Car Port: 12V⎓10A

More specs:

Weight: 35.27 lbs. (16kg)

Height: 14 in. (35.6cm)

Width: 10.4 in. (26.4cm)

Depth: 12.7 in. (32.3cm)

What I especially like about the Jackery 1500 Explorer

It’s relatively lightweight and has a sturdy handle that makes it easy to carry and move.

It’s easy for anyone to use right out of the box. Yep, even me.

It powers up to seven devices simultaneously.

It’s rugged and well-built.

The cooling fan automatically kicks on when needed.

Simple, easy-to-understand displays make it easy to see how much power is left and how long you can expect the power to last with the devices you have plugged in.

It charges surprisingly fast with good sunlight, which is hardly uncommon.

As long as I don’t get too many rainy days, I can easily generate enough power to support my lifestyle while boondocking, including using the computer most of the day and streaming movies at night on said computer. You get into a rhythm of charging your devices like computers, tablets, and phones before putting out the panels. By the time I need to recharge my devices, the solar panels have recharged the Jackery. I also use this portable power station to trickle charge by trailer batteries when boondocking.

I suppose the LED flashlight on the side is a nice feature, although I can’t say that I have ever used it. Nonetheless, all portable power stations seem to come with one.

What can be improved?

I wish the handle folded down flat like some other portable power station brands do. The Jackery’s handle is perfectly functional, but storing and packing is easier if the handle folds flat.

You need to use Jackery’s solar panels with Jackery units. Some of the other brands can work with any solar panels.

Charging via driving is slow. But it is still nice to get that additional charging power if you can. Sadly, I can’t, as I talked about above.

It does not have pass-through power, meaning you shouldn’t have things plugged in while charging. I have not found this to be a big issue, personally, but the option is always nice.

Shop for Jackery

