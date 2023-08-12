‘Camping World didn’t do anything until we threatened them with court. They ‘fixed’ it; it broke again within a month’

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs (we asked you to submit your stories here). We’ll tell you all: the best, the good, the bad and the ugly. At the end of this article, you’ll find a place to submit your own comments. I encourage you to do so.

Keep in mind, we typically only present one side of the story in most of these. Also, any remarks about service centers and mobile techs mentioned are the opinions of our readers and not necessarily RVtravel.com.

Here’s what you had to say:

“If I could afford it, I would give it away”

Gary H. rues the day he bought his 5th wheel. He writes, “Regret the day that we purchased our Big Country 5th wheel. It’s a 2018 40’ coach that we have spent over $10,000 in repairs so far and are currently camping with a broken refrigerator.

“If I could afford it, I would just give it away. Camping World blessed us with this piece of crap that broke on our very first trip. Had to threaten to take them to court before they would fix the problem that was covered under warranty. Their repair didn’t last a month. It has turned us off on camping and we have been camping for 54 years. I have found a very good road tech so I don’t have to go back to Camping World, but it continues to cost us a fortune.”

Went to RV show, quality of RVs was embarrassing

Dan C. went to an RV show and was embarrassed by the lack of quality. “Bought a new Jayco in 2006. It was built well. Sold about four years ago. About two months ago went to an RV show. The quality of all RVs at the show was embarrassing. Don’t buy a new RV, they’re all junk.”

Service was very good and speedy

Don W. had great service at West RV in Texas. He wrote, “I recently took my motorhome to West RV in Livingston, Texas, for annual service. They are a service-only shop. While the first appointment available was a couple of weeks out, that wasn’t too bad. I arrived at 6:30 a.m., since the crew is working this summer from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Several of their technicians got on it right away. They needed one part from the auto store, so I had to wait a bit until the store opened. Everything was done and I was on my way by 10:30.

“While I was there, someone brought in a fairly new motorhome that the floor in four of the basement bays were breaking. The tech got right on it and told me that he would be done replacing and reinforcing them that afternoon. Their service was great! I will go to them again next time.”

Another 5-star service center

Anthony M. wrote to us about BackWoods RV Service Center. “I’ve found a small locally owned RV service center that is absolutely amazing. Called Backwoods RV Repair. They are on top of customer service and the work they perform. 5-star rating from me.”

It’s not the manufacturer, it’s the dealer

Stephen W. has a good dealer that fixes the issues but notes that other dealerships aren’t as good. He writes, “I have found, having owned four RVs, that it is not so much the manufacturer, (I currently own a ’16 Reflections Grand Design 313 RLTS), as it is the dealer. I try to always bring my RV back to Palm Beach RV, where I purchased it. With few exceptions, the service has always been great.

“It’s when I take it to OTHER dealers for service the issues begin. Despite having a ‘lifetime warranty’, some dealers just are not equipped with knowledgeable technicians. Add this to the fact of manufacturers are churning out units as fast as they can and living with the motto, ‘Let the dealers fix the issues,’ which escalates the problems.”

Fingers crossed

Morrison F. has his fingers crossed! Has everything fixed right now and commented, “Bought a new 2023 Bushmaster. Before we signed the papers we did a walk-through punch list. Covered every inch. Probably 30 items. Some small, some not so small. They fixed everything and we bought it. When we returned from our first trip we had three issues. Not big… they fixed them in two weeks. Out again for three months and only have one small problem. It’s our third RV. So far doing great. Fingers crossed.”

Beat it up the first year

Don T. has a good dealer and service rep. He has some advice for first-year owners. He says, “I feel very lucky that I got a GOOD dealer and a VERY GOOD service rep that takes care of me and my RV. But, I still feel the best way to ‘break in’ a new RV is to beat it up and break everything you can in the first year you own it. Everything that breaks should be repaired under warranty.

“Hopefully, with all the warranty work, the dealer will make some money and the manufacturer should start losing money on each unit. That is the only thing that will make manufacturers start implementing some quality control measures on their RVs. If enough people start taking this approach, the manufacturers might start taking notice. But again, that could be a pipe dream on my part…”

Reader’s strategy avoids lengthy delays at dealer

Neal D. shares his strategy to avoid his RV languishing in the dealer’s service center. “Our RV purchasing strategy is to purchase from larger dealers who will significantly discount the purchase price, regardless of location.

“We then exclusively go to the manufacturer’s service center while under the manufacturer’s warranty. Once that expires, then we use a service center (no sales, only service/repairs) near us for repairs/service.

“Similarly, we go to a diesel shop near us that employs a tech that has considerable experience working on RVs. He does all our service/repairs on the engine, chassis, and generator. If he needs parts that are not on hand, then he orders them and we return after they arrive.

“We never have had transmission trouble, but if our diesel tech can’t address it, then we’ll go to the nearby Allison transmission shop. Thereby, we avoid lengthy delays at dealer service departments because we bought our RV elsewhere.”

Editor’s note

Note from RVtravel.com: If hiring a mobile tech, a small or mega service center, make sure that they are experienced in the issue and have insurance in case something goes wrong. Also, check their warranty policy on the work they perform. Check reviews too and read between the lines—if the review sounds way too good to be true it might be. Compare with several reviews and not just the ones on their website.

Questions for you about RV service

Over the next few weeks, we’ll share stories of your RV service experiences. We want to know:

Have you had good luck with great service or not so much?

Did you get good service from knowledgeable technicians?

Are you waiting to get into a service center or have a mobile tech come out?

What has been the average time to get an appointment?

Has your RV been in a service center for a while?

Are you able to get any mobile techs to come out?

Are the service centers able to get parts?

When you do get the repairs done, is the price reasonable?

Please fill out the form below and tell us what your experiences have been like. It can be a horror story, an opinion about what’s going on, a positive experience, or anything else related to the topic. We want to know the great, the good, the bad, and the ugly!

