RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Issue 2253

Today’s thought

“Sometimes I wonder if there’s something wrong with me. Perhaps I’ve spent too long in the company of my literary romantic heroes, and consequently my ideals and expectations are far too high.” ―E.L. James

On this day in history: 1806 – Pike Expedition: Lieutenant Zebulon Pike sees a distant mountain peak while near the Colorado foothills of the Rocky Mountains. (It is later named Pikes Peak.)

Tip of the Day

Tips for getting a stinky RV fridge smelling new again

By Nanci Dixon

To avoid a stinky RV fridge, when unplugging your RV from power and turning off the propane to your fridge it is important to remove all food, wash and dry out the refrigerator and freezer, and leave the door ajar. This is important for winterizing your RV or preparing it for storage, but it’s also important to do if you plan on selling your RV.

What can you do if you didn’t properly prepare the fridge before storage or something really stinky has penetrated its walls? What can help get rid of those terrible scents?

Ask Dave

Why does RV furnace cycle on and off until the temperature inside gets warm?

Dear Dave,

Hi. My furnace burner cycles constantly. It starts up, burner kicks in, and after 15 or so seconds the burner shuts off. The fan keeps running and the burner kicks back in after maybe 30 seconds, then shuts off again after 15 seconds. This repeats until the rig gets up to temperature, then the furnace and fan shut off as if everything was normal. So while eventually I do get enough heat, it takes forever and causes the fan to run way longer than it should. This happens whether on battery, shore power, or when running the generator. Maybe it’s the thermocouple, but it seems like that would shut the burner off immediately and not after 10 or 15 seconds. Thank you! —Greg, 2017 Thor Windsport 34J

RV Reviews

Wow windows—Keystone Arcadia 246SLRK fifth wheel

By Tony Barthel

Recently I got to review the new-for-2024 Keystone Cougar 260MLE fifth wheel at the behest of a friend of mine who’s shopping. A lot of the comments focused around the optional paint scheme on these. More than a few of you wrote to me saying you really like this floor plan, but the lack of camp-side windows is an issue.

As if Keystone anticipated your request, today’s RV review is of the Keystone Arcadia 246SLRK fifth wheel. This is another new floorplan from the company under their newer Arcadia brand and one that addresses a lot of the issues some of you had with the Cougar that we looked at.

In the RV Shop with Dustin

A reminder to clean your RV’s fresh water tank every six months

I always refer to your RV’s fresh water tank as a dirty fish tank. Think of all the slime and bacteria growing in tanks and water lines. Whenever you go camping you’re getting water from a bunch of different sources. Well water, private land or even city water all have different chemicals and minerals in them. This is just another reason to clean and sanitize your RV’s fresh water tank and associated fresh water lines.

Video of the day

4 appliances under 700 watts to use with a portable power station

By Cheri Sicard

The video below from the Avian Mariner YouTube channel is a handy one for anyone who owns a medium-sized portable power station. In it, our charming hostess details electric appliances under 700 watts that can be run by one of these power stations.

Why fall is the best time to vacation in your RV

By Gail Marsh

Summertime! The word itself evokes visions of vacations. After all, the summer months are the time when most folks venture out for travel and exploration. Just because the summer is traditionally vacation time doesn’t mean it’s necessarily the best for everyone. If you can travel in the fall, you may find more enjoyment than you ever imagined. Here are a few reasons why fall just may be the best time to vacation in your RV.

Reader poll

Will your next passenger vehicle be powered by electricity?

Quick Tip

How hot are your wheel bearings?

Your axle wheel bearings will need occasional attention. Feel with your hand at the hub to check for one that may be running hotter than the rest. Note: If the bearing is adjusted too tight or is running without grease it can get VERY hot! You must pay immediate attention to a hot bearing. They will either need more grease or adjustment, but replacement may be necessary. This is an excellent application for an infrared thermometer that will indicate the temperature at whatever it is pointed. — From “So, you want to be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised].” Available on Amazon

Website of the day

Smart911

This is a free website that could very well save your life! It allows you to create a profile that is instantly shared with 911 if you ever call – this includes medical information and allergies, pet info, common addresses, phone numbers, photos and more. Sign up!

Recipe of the Day

Green Bean Casserole Stuffed Mushrooms

by Liz Owen from Oklahoma City, OK

Two holiday favorites combined into a tasty appetizer. These stuffed mushrooms are a delicious and different appetizer. It fuses classic green bean casserole ingredients and stuffs them inside mushrooms. A tasty twist to a holiday classic.

Trivia

New York City has its own species of ant. The “ManhattAnt” appears to exclusively live in New York City where Broadway meets 63rd Street and 76th Street. The ant may have evolved on its own due to isolation in the city, and has adapted to a warmer, drier, concrete-covered environment.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Bella is 7 years old and loves to travel with us in the RV… ‘Where is my margarita?'” —Dave Craswell

Leave here with a laugh

A burglar enters a home. All of a sudden a voice pipes up, “I can see you, and so can Jesus!” Startled, the burglar looks around. No one is there, so he gets back to business. Soon, the voice repeats, “I can see you, and so can Jesus!” The burglar jumps and takes a longer look around the room. Over in a corner, partially obscured by curtains, is a caged parrot, which pipes up again, “I can see you, and so can Jesus!” “So what?” asks the annoyed burglar. “You’re only a parrot!” To which the parrot replies, “Maybe, but Jesus is a Rottweiler!”

