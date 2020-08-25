July RV shipments set a new record

RVing continues to be red hot, with dealers reporting record sales.

Posting the highest July shipment numbers in four decades, the RV Industry Association’s monthly survey of manufacturers found that total RV shipments ended July with 43,035 units, an increase of 53.5% from the 28,044 units shipped in July 2019.

“RV shipments continue to show impressive gains again this month,” said RV Industry Association Chairman Garry Enyart. “Reflective of the booming RV sales across the country and the appeal of RVs to a wide range of consumers, production is up this month for both the towable and motorized segments of the industry.”

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, totaled 39,160 units for the month, an increase of 56.6% compared to last July’s total of 25,002 units. Motorhomes finished the month with 3,875 units, up 27.4% compared to the July 2019 total of 3,042 units.

Park Model RVs finished the month up 17.6% compared to last July with 334 wholesale shipments.

“RVs have been the ideal way to travel this summer, providing the freedom and fun of RVing while also allowing people to control their environment. As we look towards fall, families and professionals who can work and learn from the road will continue to drive interest in RVing,” said RV Industry Association President Craig Kirby. “Our manufacturers are working very closely with their dealer partners and component suppliers to meet the increased demand for RVs.”

Information for this article is from a news release from the RV Industry Association.