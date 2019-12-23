RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1238

Monday, December 23, 2019

Today’s thought

“The holiday season is a perfect time to reflect on our blessings and seek out ways to make life better for those around us.” —Terri Marshall



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pfeffernusse Day! (Fun fact: That’s one of editor Chuck’s favorite cookies!)

Tip of the Day

Do not store valuables in outside storage compartments

Always lock your RV when you’re not physically at the campsite. Do not store valuable equipment in outside storage compartments. Believe it or not, a vast majority of RVs use the exact same key as yours for outside storage compartments. If you store valuables like golf clubs, fishing gear or tools in the outside compartments you may want to have the storage compartment locks changed, possibly to a combination lock. Watch this short video from Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Space heaters and the hair of the dog. RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury sent a picture to Mike of what he found when he took a space heater apart after smelling burning hair.

Trailer goes out of control. Dash cam catches it flipping over

If you own a travel trailer, watching this video might hurt. Motorists traveling behind a travel trailer watch in horror as the RV gets slammed by a gust of wind and flips on its side out of control, whipping its tow vehicle 180 degrees. The message here: If the wind is strong, pull over and wait for it to calm. And the other message: Never, ever, allow passengers to travel in your trailer (or other towable). Watch the video.

Where to store an RV when not being used

For many RVers, where to store an RV when it’s not being used is a big deal. It’s not always easy to find a place. RV Travel editor Chuck Woodbury has some advice. Watch the video.

Quick Tip

Why you might want to have a CB radio

If you’re RVing and a major disaster strikes, how will you communicate? Cell phone systems can go down, and land lines become useless. Consider getting a newer portable CB radio that plugs into your 12-volt socket and uses a short whip antenna. CB will continue to work even when other services go down

Random RV Thought

RVers who drive motorhomes or tow vehicles with loud diesel engines who leave a campground at daybreak often wake up their neighbors.

#879F

Trivia

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), there are 2,106 million children under the age of age 18 in the world. The average household has 2.5 children, so that means that Santa would have to make 842 million stops on Christmas Eve, traveling 221 million miles. Considering all the different time zones, Santa has 36 hours to deliver gifts, which means his average speed would be approximately 650 miles per second.

Leave here with a laugh

What kind of music do elves like? Wrap.

What is Santa’s favorite kind of potato chip? Krisp Pringles!

Why do Dasher and Dancer love coffee? Because they’re Santa’s Star Bucks!

