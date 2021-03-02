RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Issue 1547

Today’s thought

“If you want to build a ship, don’t drum up the men to gather wood, divide the work, and give orders. Instead, teach them to yearn for the vast and endless sea.” ―Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Banana Cream Pie Day!

On this day in history: 1983 – Compact discs and players are released for the first time in the United States and other markets. They had previously been available only in Japan.

Tip of the Day

9 helpful ways to use pool noodles while RVing

By Gail Marsh

RVers put pool (aka “swim”) noodles on slide-out corners and awning braces to protect our noggins from hard knocks. But did you know that there are many other uses for those dollar store foam beauties too? Here are 9 other ways you can use pool noodles while RVing.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Bushwhacker Plus 17 BH Teardrop. How does this small travel trailer differ from Forest River’s similar r•pod line? You’ll have to click here to find out.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Grand Design Solitude 390RK-R Fifth Wheel? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Good solar design will meet most RVers’ needs

Solar power has been around for years, but during the past decade or so solar systems have become popular equipment for RVs of all sizes. Solar is not a magic word for free power. You need to first calculate your energy needs, then design a system that will meet those needs. Here’s useful information to get you started.

Reader poll

Do you ever pay to get your RV’s exterior professionally cleaned?

Please tell us here.

Quick Tip

What to do about a sticky vent lid



Is it hard to open your roof vent lid? There may be a couple of reasons for this. First, try to open it. If it won’t open, the seal may be stuck. Go up on the roof (or have someone do it for you) and pry up the edges of the vent lid. However, it may be brittle from UV exposure and break, in which case it will need to be replaced.

Once the edges feel free, go down and crank the vent up, or have a helper do it, so you can see under and around the vent lid. If the mechanism is heavily corroded, a lubricant like WD-40 may be in order to free it up. If it’s just a little sticky, a regular silicone-type lube will work just fine in the mechanism. If the seal is sticky, apply a seal lubricant and treatment like you would use for your slideout seals. You can use any lubricant or treatment for rubber, but it has to say it’s safe for rubber. Always use any of these products sparingly.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 26 percent say they don’t mind driving on dirt roads and will drive on them however many miles it takes to find a good place to camp

• 34 percent have moved from their campsite to another because of a bad neighbor

• 72 percent prefer to sleep in a dark room without any light

