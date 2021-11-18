KOA’s new program adds electric vehicle chargers to campgrounds

Interest in adding electric vehicle charging stations to campgrounds is accelerating faster than a Tesla Roadster.

KOA (Kampgrounds of America Inc.) just announced a new program to add Level 2 EV chargers to a few select campground locations across the U.S. and Canada. The announcement came during KOA’s annual International Convention in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The new charging stations are being supplied by Jamestown Advanced Products, a New York-based steel manufacturer best known for supplying campgrounds with fire rings and picnic tables. Jamestown’s expansion into the e-vehicle charging station market with its Level 2 EV Station is certainly a bold move. By providing KOA with a branded, standardized EV station, Jamestown gets instant access to 520 campgrounds in North America.

When will they be installed?

Campers will likely begin seeing the pedestals at KOAs as early as spring of 2022.

KOA says its latest research shows that campers own electric vehicles at a higher rate than the national average. KOA said one in five campers have an EV in their household, compared to 12 percent of non-campers. The national average for EV ownership is around 7 percent.

Each charging unit will be able to charge one electric vehicle while also providing amperage for RVs through an available outlet. The Level 2 chargers utilize a 240-volt electric supply and can charge the vehicle up to 10 times faster than a Level 1 (120-volt) charger.

“KOA is always looking for innovative ways to make our properties more environmentally friendly and reduce our carbon footprint,” said KOA President & CEO Toby O’Rourke. “This amenity is a first-of-its-kind for a campground network, and we could not be more excited to offer EV chargers as an amenity to campground owners and guests alike. It’s an important step in promoting sustainability in the outdoor industry and making it easy for electric vehicle owners to enjoy their favorite activities such as camping, road-tripping and RVing.”

Jamestown Advanced Products Director Josh Lodestro said the KOA program will accelerate the development of EV charging networks for campers. “Our EV chargers will be fast and reliable, solving for the common problem of finding enough chargers on the road when you leave major urban areas,” Lodestro said. “Best of all, the camper will never need to leave their campsite to charge.”

Each EV charging station will allow for added 50, 30, or 20-amp receptacles to make on-site installation a one-stop solution for all power needs. No prior knowledge of EV charging is required for installation, as each unit arrives pre-wired and installs in a similar fashion to standard campground RV power outlet pedestals. Each unit will also include universal access charging plug and twenty-five feet of cable. Registered KOA campers will receive priority access to the charging stations.