Fight the urge to buy an RV says RV lemon lawyer

RV lemon law attorney Steve Lehto has advice for buyers of new recreational vehicles. Unless they are fully aware of what awaits them as an RV owner, he advises “Fight the urge” to buy one.

This particular advice comes as new RVs are selling like hotcakes during the current pandemic because they are considered the safest way to travel without being exposed to the coronavirus. Too many buyers are rushing the process, which concerns Steve.

If you are thinking of buying an RV, you should watch this. You may not agree, but you should weigh what Steve says, as he speaks from years of experience, including representing many RVers who bought RV lemons and then needed his help when dealers and manufacturers wouldn’t come through with necessary repairs, warranty work or other matters.

To learn more about what can await RV buyers who do not do their homework and end up with lemons, visit the Facebook group RV Horror Stories.