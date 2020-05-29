Want to RV around Canada, eh? Our readers suggest their favorite routes

By Emily Woodbury

In a recent poll on May 12th, we asked if you’ve ever been RVing in Canada. More than 2,200 of you responded, and 74 of you left comments. Out of those 2,200, 46 percent of you had been RVing in Canada at least once (and 30 percent of those had been more than once). A little less than a quarter of you responded that you never have, but you’d like to.

Canada, (usually) so easily accessible by RV, should be on every RVers’ travel list. If you’ve never been, there are tons of online resources to help you plan the perfect trip. If you have been, our poll had asked you to leave a comment, hoping you’d share where you went and what it was like. Many of you did, so we thought we’d compile your comments and share them here for others to ponder. Trip planning, anyone?

“We’ve driven all the Canadian provinces and territories except Newfoundland/Labrador (next trip north) and Nunavut (no roads). All are beautiful but the best were Quebec (around the NE part south of the St. Lawrence) and Northwest Territory and Yukon. We flew out of Dawson City, YK (amazing little town) to Inuvik, NT, then drove the top 90 miles of the Dempster Hwy to Tuktoyaktuk, NT – the farthest one can drive north in Canada. Aw, heck – the whole country is gorgeous – too many places to mention.” — David Oglesby

“We crossed into Canada from N. Dakota at Portage, to Lang, SK., on to Alaska. Another trip we crossed in Upper Michigan, west to Yukon Territory up into Alaska and another we went west in the US and crossed into Canada from Oregon. We also crossed into Canada’s eastern Ontario and Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Canada is a beautiful country from coast to coast. The Eastern Provinces are especially so in September and October.” — Danny Wells

“In British Columbia, the Train and Telephone museum near Prince George RV Park was interesting and dog friendly. We loved Banff National Park in early May. Lots of elk and no crowds. Jasper National Park was ok, but nothing compared to Banff. If coming south from Alaska end of June, be sure to stop at Stewart, B.C., for their Canada Day Parade. The entire town turns out, half of them in the parade. Helicopters drop candy for the kids. Then drive out to Hyder, Alaska, for fudge at the border and fresh fish for lunch in a school bus. The road into Stewart has the most beautiful blue-toned glaciers I have ever seen, right along the road. The food ranged from good to great everywhere we went in Canada. Same for Alaska.” — Janice Cox

“Have lived near the border with Canada all my life. My wife’s mother was born in Hamilton, ON. We have been in every province except Saskatchewan and Manitoba, most of them many more times than we can count. Border crossing is easy if you are respectful and silent and have the correct paperwork. Prices look high, but the current discount is 25% (Canadian $ cost $.75). Some stuff just is more expensive, some not so much. Other than Toronto, driving is fairly relaxed. Facilities in campgrounds in the eastern Provinces are on a par with facilities in the northeastern US, old and small. We love traveling in Canada.” — Paul S. Goldberg

“Our most memorable trip was to Happy Valley-Goose Bay in Labrador, 3,589 miles from home. In 2018 almost all the 1500 kilometre/932 mile Labrador route including Quebec was gravel. At 36’ 5th wheel we were, apart from semis, the biggest thing on the road, that was until we met our new friend from Minnesota in his 45’ tag axle Tiffin. An extension of this trip was a 5 day supply ship cruise up the Labrador Sea to 5 Innu and Inuit communities. I highly recommend this trip, including the cruise, to all adventuresome RVers.” — Steve Barnes, Kamloops, BC

“We went to The Pinery in Ontario. Very nice large park right on Lake Huron. They even allow dogs to swim in one of the areas. From there we traveled to Bruce Peninsula and Georgian Bay. If we didn’t know better we would have thought we were in the Caribbean. The water was so blue!! Good hiking and lots to do in the area. Would highly recommend both spots!!” — Terri Savory

“We traveled across Canada – Alberta, BC and YT, traveling to Alaska. Some of the most beautiful scenery and very abundant wildlife anywhere. We spent almost a month there slowly going to Alaska and enjoyed every minute. So many things to experience. I would advise anyone to make that trip.” — Gregg Gill

“I am a Canadian and a proud resident of Newfoundland and Labrador (NL). I have RV’d as far west as Alberta and the northeastern USA, especially enjoying the eastern provinces and upstate New York. I love most to tell people about the eastern Canadian provinces because they may not be as well known to folks on this forum. If you are looking for unique experiences travel all the way to NL, where the people and scenery will amaze you. Nature is on full display with icebergs, whales and sea birds, coastal hiking trails and breathtaking vistas. Historical sites date back to 1000 AD. Stand on the most easterly point in North America, visit UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and relax with the people and place. Take a look at the provinces travel guides (search Tourism NL) to see what’s in store. But it might well be all the little experiences you have along the way that will make the best memories. I don’t mean to be a travel/tourism promoter, but this place is maybe less known but so worth visiting.” — Wilf Bussey

Well, there you have it. Are you tempted to plan a trip to Canada yet? I sure am. You can find the poll and read more of the comments here.

