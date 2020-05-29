These people love their RVs so much they got tattoos of them

By Emily Woodbury

Do you have a tattoo? Even better question, do you have an RVing-themed tattoo? If you do, you’re probably like these people below who love RVing so much they had to tell, er show, the whole world.

What do you think? Scroll through the photos below and let us know if you’d ever get an RV-themed tattoo (we’re guessing you probably wouldn’t but, hey, you never know!).

We can’t deny some of these are pretty cute…

If you don’t have an RV-themed tattoo yet, perhaps you could get one inside the RV below?

Do you have a tattoo of an RV? If so, send it Emily (at) rvtravel.com

