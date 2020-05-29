These people love their RVs so much they got tattoos of them

0

By Emily Woodbury

Do you have a tattoo? Even better question, do you have an RVing-themed tattoo? If you do, you’re probably like these people below who love RVing so much they had to tell, er show, the whole world.

What do you think? Scroll through the photos below and let us know if you’d ever get an RV-themed tattoo (we’re guessing you probably wouldn’t but, hey, you never know!).

We can’t deny some of these are pretty cute…

The Barbie camper by @pomme_funhouse
Photo by Urban Farm Design, Flickr
Art by Amanda Piejak from the World Tattoo Gallery
Electric Tattoos
from tattooinspiration.com
Tattoo by Jenn Small
By Torsk1, DeviantArt
Photo by Samantha Spracklen
Tattoo by Jenn Small
By Tiffany Huber Tattooer
Photo by Jessica Beth

If you don’t have an RV-themed tattoo yet, perhaps you could get one inside the RV below?

How many RVtravel.com readers have a tattoo they wish they never got? 7 percent? 12 percent? Or 21 percent? Find out here.

Do you have a tattoo of an RV? If so, send it Emily (at) rvtravel.com

##RVT950

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of