Let your lights shine – with less power from your batteries

By Russ and Tiña De Maris



Boondockers – those who by definition “camp in the boonies,” away from utility hookups – have to be careful of their precious resources. One of the biggest pains is “running out of power.” Lighting up the inside of the rig can consume a lot of juice in a short period of time. Take a minute and add up how much power you use:

A typical incandescent bulb light fixture, sometimes called a “pillow light” by its shape, commonly uses an “1141” bulb. Each 1141 bulb consumes 1.5 amps per hour, and produces a pitifully small amount of illumination. At least that’s what our aging eyes tell us. So we turn on another one or two and, pretty soon, we’re happily munching away at the “house” battery.

When we say “pitifully small” in terms of the light produced by those incandescent bulbs, what do we mean? A brand-new, unused 1141 bulb cranks out 259 lumens – but with use, the light output begins to decrease, finally down to 104 lumens before it gives up the ghost. Even then, however, it’s still snuffing up your precious battery at the full rate. What’s to be done?

In our kitchen area, we’ve installed the typical “double tube” fluorescent lamp fixtures. These produce gobs of light for just four amps per hour. How big is a “gob”? Two F15T8 tubes blast out 1,450 lumens. Wow! What a difference technology makes. Of course, we don’t need that much light in all areas of our rig, and fluorescent fixtures aren’t cheap, nor are their tubes, which supposedly last 7,000 hours – but we’ve found that a bit optimistic.

Enter the “latest technology” light fixtures that produce light with light emitting diodes. Super-efficient, they produce almost no heat (hence, no waste), and use power measured in “milli-amps,” or thousandths of an amp. After hashing over a huge number of offerings on Amazon, we picked this breed of LED to replace the old incandescent ones in a half-dozen fixtures throughout our rig. The specs say these LED replacement bulbs put out 600 lumens each, while delicately brunching on just 292 milliamps per bulb. You could fire up to FIVE of these LED lights for the same amount of power used by a SINGLE incandescent bulb, and get 17 TIMES the amount of light of one of those bulbs, at their assumed half-life output. Wow!

And what about cost? At present, a box of 20 of the LED bulbs runs $19.59. We installed nearly a full box of these, and several months later, two of them stopped working. We contacted the seller, and they didn’t just give us two replacements, they just shipped us another full box of bulbs for our trouble. We haven’t had a bit of trouble since – and our original purchase was made 15 months ago.

How do you choose your lighting? With LED bulbs so inexpensive, for us it just didn’t make any sense to maintain incandescent bulbs. We did give LED bulb fixtures a try in our kitchen work area, but we found that they tended to be more “spot” in nature, not giving a large enough broadcast of the light. We installed two, double-tube fluorescents in the kitchen, and filled the rest of our fixtures – including those outside the rig – with LED lights. The color cast is “cooler” than the incandescent, and it may take a little while to get used to it.

After rearranging the furniture in our rig, we relocated our “office area” to where the dining room had been. Over the old dining room table was a phony chandelier that operates off the 12-volt system. The three incandescent lights were a special base, a T-10, common to some license plate bulbs. It cost us nearly $4 a bulb, but with 240 lumens per bulb, the desk and computer area is well-lit and takes very little power.

All in all, we’ve been happy with the choices we’ve made. Now our solar panels and wind turbine are putting more power in the batteries, with less being spent on lighting.