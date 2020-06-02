We all get them, and we all hate them. Headaches, they’re the worst!

They can be mild and annoying, or extremely painful and immobilizing. They can be caused by inflammation or irritation around the brain, or they can be caused by colds or the flu, muscle stiffness, jaw pain, trauma to your head or neck, sinus infections or issues, or infections.

Headaches can also be caused by toxins, such as the consumption of alcohol, tobacco or spoiled foods, and they can be the first sign of environmental poisons. They can also be caused by substance abuse or withdrawal (we are familiar with caffeine-withdrawal headaches; are you?).

How often do you get a headache? Are they usually mild or intense? Do you get those “Icepick headaches” that come in spurts and last only a few seconds? Tell us in the poll below, and please be patient if it takes a moment to load.