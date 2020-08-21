Letter from 10-year-old RVer will touch your heart

We found this letter on another website, but it originated on Facebook. It’s such a happy message we wanted to share it with you. It’s from a ten-year-old Australian girl named Poppy. She wrote it after her family sold their caravan (Aussie term for trailer) for the new owner to read. How sweet! How wonderful! We would love to meet Poppy.

Her letter is reproduced below. But here is what it said:

“Hi, my name is Poppy and I am 10 years old. This used to be our caravan and we travelled half of Australia in it. This was my bed (the top bunk) and it was very good. This draw[er] (which is where you found this letter) was where I kept all of my special things that I couldn’t leave behind when we went travelling.

“I hope that you enjoy this caravan very much. I am in grade 5 and I am good at art. I have a message for you: follow your dreams and if you have the choice between being right or being kind choose kind. Enjoy this caravan.”

Thank you, Poppy, for this uplifting message. You are a wonderful young lady!