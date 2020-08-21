This week’s installment of weird, wacky RVs

Here’s this week’s amazing display of some of the weirdest, wackiest RVs ever created.

Is it an RV or boat? Maybe a houseboat. But it has wheels, too. This is definitely unique and we think one of a kind. If you know anything about it, please let us know.

Keep your eyes for this RV (or whatever it is) around Cody, Wyoming. We have a strong feeling this one-of-a-kind vehicle from yesteryear isn’t making its way around America these days.

This would have been a totally rad setup to take cruising’ on Sunset Strip back in the days when guys like the Fonz and other nerds were parading up and down main streets across America in cool cars trying to pick up babes. This would have been perfect for a rolling party! Hey, maybe it’s not too late! Where can we find this? We’ll make an offer!

What the heck is this? What creative or twisted mind concocted this rig, which we would bet a lot of money is one of a kind? What is it — part van, part eighteen wheeler, part pickup? Where is it? Have you seen it? We want to see inside. If you know its whereabouts, see if you can get a tour and send pics! You’ll be our hero.

We welcome your photos or ones you come across. Submit them here, and please tell us whatever you know about the vehicles.