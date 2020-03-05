Letters to the editor: Where are all the black RVers?

Dear Chuck,

This past leap year weekend a nice black couple and their young daughter camped beside us in their diesel pusher. It brought to mind my question of many years ago, “Where are all the black RVers?”

As a Canadian, I wasn’t sure how to respectfully ask the question, but I did. “Gerome”, I’ll call him, said he didn’t know why I had not encountered them. He did not know why there were so few. Perhaps they are more in Texas and Louisiana. I refuted that as I have RVed through 48 states and 10 provinces, almost never encountering black RVers.

Gerome referred me to NAARVA, the National African American RVers Association, of which he is a member. Their website has 1,500 members. Compare that to RVTravel.com’s database of 109,000, only one of many RV databases, and you will realize NAARVA’s membership is quite small. Gerome also subscribes to RVtravel.com.

One black RVer said it was commonplace to be the only black campers in a park. My estimate in about 250 parks (I move frequently) is about 2%. I almost never see them. Perhaps as a Western Canadian, I am not colour/color conscious.

So why no African American campers? Is it just that they appreciate bricks and mortar? The diesel pusher Gerome parked beside me had every comfort far beyond my own.

I’m delighted that NAARVA is promoting to its members the RV lifestyle. Perhaps we will see some cross-fertilization between NAARVA and RVTravel.com.

So readers, tell me why there are not more African American RVers. It would be nice to share experiences. Hmm? Maybe Asians too!

— Steve Barnes, Kamloops, BC

