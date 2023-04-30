Lone Star State Road Trip Playlist: 8 great Texas songs!

In this installation of Road Trip Playlists, I thought it might be fun to get destination specific. What better place to start than the Lone Star State? I could fill a bunch of playlists with Texas songs, as many musicians have been inspired by it. Perhaps we’ll do a Part 2 (or 3 or 4) in the future. In today’s playlist, however, I stuck to general songs about Texas (meaning we could do playlists about specific destinations within Texas, but we’ll save that list for later).

As usual, I will try to use a mix of genres and combine songs you know and love with those you might not have heard before.

Quick peak at the Texas songs playlist

Texas by Chris Rea

Miles and Miles of Texas by Asleep at the Wheel featuring the Texas Playboys

Waltz Across Texas by Ernest Tubb

Texas Sun by Khruangbin with Leon Bridges

Texas Flood by Stevie Ray Vaughan

Too Far from Texas by Stevie Nicks

Texas Lullaby by David Allan Coe

That’s Right (You’re Not From Texas) by Lyle Lovett

Texas by Chris Rea

“Texas.” She says, “What?” “Texas.”

Chris Rea is dreaming of a better life in Texas. They’ve got a road that goes forever. Yes, he’s going to Texas in this dreamy, haunting song!

Miles and Miles of Texas by Asleep at the Wheel featuring the Texas Playboys

Anyone who has ever traveled there knows about the MILES and MILES of Texas! Asleep at the Wheel does an awesome version of Bob Wills’ classic Texas song, featuring some of Bob’s original band, the Texas Playboys.

Waltz Across Texas by Ernest Tubb and his Texas Troubadours

Ernest Tubb takes us to the romantic side of the Lone Star state. Ernest is ready to Waltz Across Texas with you, and that is a whole lot of waltzing!

Texas Sun by Khruangbin with Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges and indie band Khruangbin all originally hail from Texas. Their collaborative effort Texas Sun captures the essence of driving all those miles and miles of Texas, in a creative bluesy way.

Texas Flood by Stevie Ray Vaughan

Even Texans get the blues and nobody in Texas did blues like the late, great guitar virtuoso Stevie Ray Vaughan. I picked this soulful live version of the song, as I like it even better than the studio original. While Vaughan definitely made this song his own, Texas Flood is actually a cover of a 1958 Larry Davis track.

Texas Lullaby by David Allan Coe

Yippie Yi little doggie, David Allan Coe is going to sing you to sleep Texas style.

Too Far from Texas by Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks might not be the first artist that comes to mind when you think of Texas songs, but she proves otherwise in this song about missing a loved one who is going too far from Texas. Yes, the song features some Texas twang.

That’s Right (You’re Not From Texas) by Lyle Lovett

We’ll close this Texas playlist with what has to be one of the most joyous Texas songs ever. No worries though. Lyle Lovett assures us that even though you might not be from Texas, Texas wants you anyway!

OK. I left a lot of songs on the table this time. What other Texas songs would you add to the Texas Songs road trip playlist? Drop them in the comments below.

