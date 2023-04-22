Jam out with these 10 road songs for lovers

Welcome to the latest installment of Road Trip Playlists. This week we are going to musically explore the topic of love on our road songs for lovers playlist. The road has historically been the setting for many love songs. Traveling to love. Getting away from love. And everything in between.

As usual, I will try to mix it up with different music genres and songs you know and love along with those you likely never heard before.

Quick peak at the songs on the Road Songs for Lovers Playlist

Have Love Will Travel by the Sonics

Road Songs for Lovers Chris Rea

Radar Love by Golden Earring

Thunder Road by Bruce Springsteen

Let the Monkey Drive by Sparks

Highway Don’t Care by Tim McGraw featuring Taylor Swift and Keith Urban

Jessie by Joshua Kadison

Me and You and a Dog Named Boo by Lobo

Me and Bobby McGee by Janis Joplin

Why Don’t We Do It In the Road by the Beatles

This song has been covered by a whole lot of artists since Richard Berry’s 1959 original. For me, none captures the essence of it more than the Sonics screaming rocking version. This favorite song at full blast accompanies many of my road trips!

Road Songs for Lovers by Chris Rea

An easy breezy yacht rock song about idyllic summer road trips in love. Chris Rea is remembering when and definitely wants to go back again. Time to get your lover and hit the road!

Radar Love by Golden Earring

Golden Earring’s 1973 classic is a rocking road trip song about pushing through the long haul to get to your love.

Thunder Road by Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen’s poignant road trip love song of faded dreams and redemption is one that can bring me to tears every time I hear it. Springsteen has recorded this song quite a few times. This live version from a 2002 concert in Barcelona shows the universal appeal of the song as, even in another country, the entire audience can sing along. Show a little faith and climb on in!

Let the Monkey Drive by Sparks

Time to lighten the mood in this playlist. Sparks to the rescue with a whimsical song about a California Coast road trip and the romantic fun that can go on in the back seat.

Highway Don’t Care by Tim McGraw featuring Taylor Swift and Keith Urban

OK, enough lightness, time for more heartache. A superstar collaboration between Taylor Swift and country greats Tim McGraw (who wrote the song) and Keith Urban, this country hit implores a missed lover that the Highway don’t care if you’re alone, won’t dry your tears, and don’t care if you’re coming home.

Jessie by Joshua Kadison

Yes, there is even a love song about an RV. Jessie wants to live in a little trailer by the sea in Mexico. This song gets stuck in my head every time I return to my part-time beach home in Baja Mexico. Jessie was correct, the reality is that this is a pretty sweet (and attainable) dream.

Me and You and a Dog Named Boo by Lobo

A song of carefree young love enjoyed while living on the road. This was a hit for Lobo back in 1973. Another tank of gas and back on the road again!

Me and Bobby McGee by Janis Joplin

Kris Kristofferson may have written and recorded this timeless road trip love song, but it will forever belong to the late, great Janis Joplin.

Why Don’t We Do It In the Road by the Beatles

Let’s end this road trip for lovers’ playlist with one more classic. According to the Beatles, nobody will be watching, so what do you say?

What other road songs for lovers would you add to this list? Drop them in the comments below.

