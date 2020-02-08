This may be the longest fifth wheel RV in America!

Frankly, we don’t know how this can be legal. But apparently it is. It’s owned by RV Travel reader Derek Tietjen. Here is what he wrote about it:

This is my 53′ vintage living quarters trailer connected to my 2011F-550 Superduty with the 6.7 liter diesel engine. It has a 29-foot garage and 24 feet of living space.

My son and I travel around the Midwest snocross racing all winter, staying in this at the events. We have made many cold weather modifications and have stayed in the trailer down to -27 degrees Fahrenheit.

The truck handles the trailer well, even on winter roads which we encounter frequently. You can follow my son’s race season on Instagram @tietjen500.

Can your RV top this in length? If so, send a photo and tell us a little bit about it.