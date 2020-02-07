Maple will flow soon in Vermont

By Julianne G. Crane

Vermont’s “Maple Open House Weekend” – March 20-22

Help celebrate the first crop of Vermont’s maple season with “Maple Open House.” It takes place the first weekend in spring, March 20-22.

About 140 sugarmakers will open their sugarhouse doors, “inviting visitors in to experience and enjoy this remarkable time of year when pure Vermont maple syrup is made,” according to the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association. “Whether it’s the sight of steam rising from the sugarhouse, the inviting aroma of boiling sap, or the sweetly divine flavor of syrup as enjoyed in traditional sugar-on-snow, visitors are treated to an experience for the senses.”

There is no entry fee to get into any of the sugarhouses. “Although some sugarmakers offer breakfasts that might have a small cost,” said Cory Ayotte, Communications Director for the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association. “Many places offer free samples, tours of the sugarhouse, and tours of the sugarbush.”

For more information on the Maple Open House

Towards the end of the February, click here for a map of Vermont with the locations of the participating sugarhouses and details pertaining to each sugarhouse. “It would be upon the guests to plan out their own day,” said Ayotte.

As a reminder for RVers: Many sugarmakers live down dirt roads. Use your tow vehicles.

Vermont Maple Festival – April 24-26, 2020

The three-day Vermont Maple Festival is held annually in St. Albans, Vermont. Event organizers want you to come explore spring in Vermont and the many maple exhibits and food demonstrations, parade, live entertainment for the family, an antique show, craft and specialty food show.

The festival is packed with dozens of events and activities to see and do. Click here for the complete schedule.

Free entertainment is continuous during festival hours. Look for country bands, magicians, individual instrumentalists, classic ensembles, rock bands, and storytellers. Much of the Vermont Maple Festival is free and handicapped accessible.

Overnight accommodations are available in St. Albans, Colchester and Burlington. For information on Franklin County, Vermont, click on the Chamber of Commerce website.

RV parks and campgrounds:

For an overview on camping in Vermont, go to Vermont Vacations. Vermont State Parks do not open until May. Click here for exact dates. Rover Pass lists 10 Vermont Campgrounds: Click here.

