Love’s overnight RV sites may be ‘affordable,’ but cancellation fees soar

If you’ve been following along, you know we’ve been reporting on Love’s travel stops adding overnight spaces with hookups for RVers. This is a huge deal! With the growing number of RVers comes the growing need for more places to safely “camp” overnight.

A few weeks ago we heard from reader Matt D., who said there was really nothing to love about staying at Love’s. He detailed his experience and made it sound less than appealing.

However, if you read through the almost 200 comments on both of those articles, you’ll find lots of good things being said about Love’s, too. And yes, if you need a quick place to snooze for the night and don’t care so much about location, sights, or amenities, perhaps it’s not so bad.

Beware Love’s high cancellation fees

This week, we hear from another two readers, Glen and Patty A., who shared this warning with us about Love’s cancellation fees.

Here’s what Glen and Patty wrote:

Thank you for the work you put into your newsletters. Most of the articles and other info are usually fun to read. Let’s talk about Love’s RV Stop.

About a month ago, the newsletter had a story on the new Love’s RV stops. For my upcoming travels, I booked a reservation for two nights a few hundred miles apart. I was delayed and couldn’t make it to the first Love’s, so I had to cancel.

The surprises came after I received the refund confirmation in an email. Here’s what it said:

For reference, Reservation 244*****

Charges when reservations were made:

Back-in daily $36.50

Sales Tax $3.47

Transient Tax $3.28

Booking fee $3.00

Payment $46.25

Refund request less than 24 hours before stay:

Booking Fee $3.00

Payment -$46.25

Refund $16.25

Cancellation Fee $27.00′

A $27 cancellation fee! When I called to cancel on the morning of the reservation, the person did not mention any fee but stated that a refund would be posted to my credit card. All reservations are done online, and I never saw a cancellation policy. A fee this large should be stated in large, bold print before you confirm and pay for the stay. After getting the email showing the fee, I did a Google search for the cancellation fee today and came up with nothing.

After we complained about the fee, we got a “That’s our policy” response. So we complained again, and our issue got sent up the chain, and we got a full refund.

So, 1) anyone booking at Love’s should be aware of the high cancellation fee.

2) If you don’t get a full refund, ask to escalate the complaint.

Additionally, the charges at Love’s are high for what it is. The spaces are short and very close together, and some have water and some don’t. Without water is less expensive, but you have to pay attention to each Love’s to see what the space offers.

A nonrefundable booking fee and very high cancellation fee are not consistent with reasonable fees at RV parks, so I would not recommend Love’s. Even if it worked out, the $46.25 total for a parking space is much too high for this area. The second Love’s, without water, was about $10 less. We assumed that all the new RV sites had full hookups but when we arrived with empty water tanks we found the sites only had electric.

And lastly, 3) Make sure the Love’s you book at has the hook-ups you want, if you really want to try it.

We hope this information can be useful to other travelers. We’re hoping competition to Love’s RV stops comes along, like maybe Walmart. We weren’t impressed with the prices, sites, or service.

Digging for answers

After reading their letter, we did some digging and went to Loves.com, then clicked on RV locations to run through the booking process. It’s a smooth process—say what you’re looking for, what kind of rig you have, if you have pets or want/need hookups, select a site and you’re done. It’s simple and straightforward and would be a great, easy-to-use interface after a long day of driving.

It isn’t until you get to the very last step, where you input your payment information and click, “Agree and make reservation,” that you’ll notice a small box that says…

If you click on those “Terms & Conditions” you’ll find this:

Yes, the cancellation policy is stated clearly in their Terms & Conditions; however, would the average person, like Glen and Patty, see this? There’s a good chance that probably not (as proven!). And if you’re driving and looking for a place to snooze after a long day on the road, you’re probably not going to spend the time searching through that fine print.

Should it be more obvious? Yes. Should you always read the fine print no matter what? Yes.

