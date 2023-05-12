RV Daily Tips. Friday, May 12, 2023

Issue 2120

Today’s thought

“The man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones.” ―Confucius

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Odometer Day!

On this day in history: 1941 – Konrad Zuse presents the Z3, the world’s first working programmable, fully automatic computer, in Berlin.

Tip of the Day

Tips for safely exiting your RV’s emergency window

By Gail Marsh

Several years ago, my husband and I attended an RV show. An RV salesman pointed out the emergency window exit as we toured a fifth wheel RV’s bedroom. The sales guy went on to explain how important it is to practice using the emergency exit to be prepared in case of fire. “These RVs burn like dry kindling,” he commented as he left the bedroom. I gave a quick side glance at the exit window, involuntarily shivered, and quickly made peace with the idea of dying. I didn’t see any way for me to possibly escape through the window nor survive the certain fall to the ground several feet below. Death by fire seemed my only alternative. Yipes!

I know folks today who still shudder to think about using their RV’s emergency window exit. There are a few tips and tricks I’ve learned since our first look at RVs. These tips might help allay your fears about using your RV emergency window exits.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My on-demand water heater is not hot. Did I do something wrong?

Hi Dave,

I just brought my RV out of storage, hooked up to city water and ran out the antifreeze. I find the hot water is only warm now, not very hot. It was fine when I winterized and put it in storage. I have an on-demand hot water system. What could have gone wrong with it or have I done something wrong?

It’s a Girard Model GSWH-1M. I have noticed that the more I use it, the better it gets as far as temperature, plus the lower the flow from the tap the hotter it gets. I am wondering if there is a maintenance program that I am not aware of to keep it operating tip-top, or is there something failing? Thank you for time. —Gerry, 2014 Jayco Greyhawk RV

In the RV shop with Dustin

Learn all about RV underbelly plumbing leaks

One of the most frustrating things for an RVer is having to deal with a water leak underneath the RV in the underbelly area! And if you didn’t know, this is a dreaded repair for any RV technician. From sewer leaks, to dump valve cable failures, water lines, waste tank, gray tank, fresh water tanks, and the hundreds of fittings, all leak at any time due to use and wear and tear from traveling.

Video of the day

Beach Hazards: How to treat a jellyfish sting

By Cheri Sicard

As the weather warms and more of us head towards the oceans it’s a good time to talk about jellyfish and how to treat a jellyfish sting, as this is something many of us are likely to encounter. The team from CPR Certified has produced a useful short, albeit dry as the Sahara sands, video to help. (Hey, it’s the content, not the style, right?)

Wonder what an RV production line worker thinks about today’s RVs? Read this!

By Gail Marsh

Awhile ago I wrote an article that generated quite a bit of conversation (read it here). My article was in response to a reader who commented: “I read about so many problems with today’s RVs, I wonder if I should just forget about buying one.” Many, many of you responded with equal doses of encouragement, practical advice, and realistic cautions about owning and maintaining an RV. One reader, who also happens to work on an RV production line, offered his opinion from his unique perspective. I’m happy to share his genuine observations and heartfelt feelings with you. Continue reading.

Reader poll

Do you currently subscribe to Netflix?

Quick Tip

A battery fill solution for close quarters

“The standard battery service bottle doesn’t work in my Bounder 38N battery compartment—too tall. I use a squirt bottle with a nozzle, attaching a length of 1/4″ vinyl tubing to the spray port. I add the distilled water by placing the tube in the service opening and pumping the spray nozzle. I use a flashlight and mirror to check the level.” Thanks to Phil A.

Website of the day

Airbnb: Airstreams & Campers

It’s the best of both worlds—you still get to “camp” in an RV, but it’s not yours, and you don’t have to worry about reservations or parking! Explore this page and you’ll find incredible Airstream and Campers to book through Airbnb.

Recipe of the Day

German Soft Pretzels

by Cherie Szilvagyi from Deckerville, MI

If you love to purchase pretzels at the mall or airport, these are super easy to make at home and just as good. They’re slightly crisp outside, while the inside is soft and billowy. Dusted with salt enhances the flavor of these pretzels. We dipped them in mustard, but a cheese sauce would also be delish. Don’t worry if the dough appears dry when it’s mixed. After it’s kneaded, the dough comes together. Make sure to eat these pretzels while they’re fresh and warm.

Trivia

In 1949, Popular Mechanics predicted that computers today would weigh approximately 1.5 tons. Wow! In the March 1949 edition, they wrote: “Where a calculator like ENIAC today is equipped with 18,000 vacuum tubes and weighs 30 tons, computers in the future may have only 1,000 vacuum tubes and perhaps weigh only 1.5 tons.”

*The oldest recording in the world that can be still be played today is of what? Find out in yesterday’s trivia and have a listen for yourself.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Smoky is our 4-month-old Yorkie. At his young age, he loves to camp, which totally took us by surprise!” —Nancy Shouldis

Leave here with a laugh

Why couldn’t the pony sing a lullaby?

She was a little horse.

