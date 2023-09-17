MAJOR RV repairs required for this cracked fifth wheel frame!

Join me in the RV shop as I take a look at a cracked RV frame—yikes! After completing some other repairs to the unit, one of our porters noticed too much “slop” in the pin box while moving the unit on the lot. After completing a frame flex measurement, we found that there was over an inch of movement. We have removed the undernose material of the fifth wheel and exposed some catastrophic cracks in the frame of this RV.

Check out the cracks and join in on the conversation about the major repairs that will be required.

The cause of a broken RV frame could be all over the map: bad steel, bad welds, inadequate frame design, tire blowouts, emergency stop, overloading and/or driving too fast over bumps.

Here are some other things to think about to prevent a cracked RV frame:

Unbalanced load: Make sure you load your cargo uniformly to maintain balance during traveling.

Make sure you load your cargo uniformly to maintain balance during traveling. Insufficient hitch weight: Too low may lead to an unpleasant and jarring ride. Make sure that the correct ride height is adjusted.

Too low may lead to an unpleasant and jarring ride. Make sure that the correct ride height is adjusted. Worn or damaged pin box: Inspect for signs of wear or damage, such as cracks or worn-out rubber bushings. If damaged, it may need to be replaced.

Inspect for signs of wear or damage, such as cracks or worn-out rubber bushings. If damaged, it may need to be replaced. Inadequate suspension: Make sure your trailer’s suspension is adequate. If the suspension is too stiff or soft, it can cause jerking. We recommend Roadmaster Comfort Ride to reduce the damage during traveling.

Make sure your trailer’s suspension is adequate. If the suspension is too stiff or soft, it can cause jerking. We recommend Roadmaster Comfort Ride to reduce the damage during traveling. Speed and driving habits: Slow down and avoid sudden movements when towing. It can result in jerking, among other issues.

Please follow us on YouTube, and see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

More from Dustin

##RVDT2211