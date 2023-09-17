Sunday, September 17, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

MAJOR RV repairs required for this cracked fifth wheel frame!

By Dustin Simpson
0

Join me in the RV shop as I take a look at a cracked RV frame—yikes! After completing some other repairs to the unit, one of our porters noticed too much “slop” in the pin box while moving the unit on the lot. After completing a frame flex measurement, we found that there was over an inch of movement. We have removed the undernose material of the fifth wheel and exposed some catastrophic cracks in the frame of this RV.

Check out the cracks and join in on the conversation about the major repairs that will be required.

The cause of a broken RV frame could be all over the map: bad steel, bad welds, inadequate frame design, tire blowouts, emergency stop, overloading and/or driving too fast over bumps.

Here are some other things to think about to prevent a cracked RV frame:

  • Unbalanced load: Make sure you load your cargo uniformly to maintain balance during traveling.
  • Insufficient hitch weight: Too low may lead to an unpleasant and jarring ride. Make sure that the correct ride height is adjusted.
  • Worn or damaged pin box: Inspect for signs of wear or damage, such as cracks or worn-out rubber bushings. If damaged, it may need to be replaced.
  • Inadequate suspension: Make sure your trailer’s suspension is adequate. If the suspension is too stiff or soft, it can cause jerking. We recommend Roadmaster Comfort Ride to reduce the damage during traveling.
  • Speed and driving habits: Slow down and avoid sudden movements when towing. It can result in jerking, among other issues.

Please follow us on YouTube, and see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

More from Dustin

##RVDT2211

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
Previous article
RV Travel Newsletter for Sunday, September 17, 2023

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE