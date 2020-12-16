Toyota Tacoma, Tundra reign in used truck parade

By James Raia

Toyota claimed top honors for best midsize and best full-sized used trucks, according to the latest analysis of iseecars.com.

The online automotive search engine and research website based in Massachusetts helps users find and compare cars for sale.

Whether they are driven for business or pleasure, pickup truck drivers want a rugged and capable hauler, the site explains in its latest survey. Beyond performance, the best used pickup trucks are proven to last longer and retain their value so drivers can save money for their next pickup truck purchase.

The Toyota Tacoma scored an overall rating of 8.2 out of 10 among mid-sized trucks. It was ranked #1 in value retention and #2 in longevity, and it received a 66 percent five-year value retention.

“Along with its high reliability and safety ratings, the Tacoma also holds its value better than any other pickup truck,” the site’s analysts wrote.

The Toyota Tundra also scored 8.2 out of 10. It’s ranked No. 1 in longevity among full-sized trucks and has a 62 percent five-year value retention.

“Like its sibling the Toyota Tacoma, the Tundra is indestructible and earns high reliability and safety ratings,” the site’s editors detailed.

The winners are vehicles that have demonstrated long-term reliability, hold their value the best, and have the highest average safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Further details on the winners and runners-up as well as winners and runners-up in car categories are available via this link: Best Used Cars and Trucks Study.

