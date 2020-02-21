Readers reveal their favorite RV mods or add-ons, Part 2

A few weeks ago we asked you about some of your favorite things you’ve done to modify your RV. Here’s what you said. We got dozens of emails and comments, so now we’re back with Part 2. What have you added or done that is far and away the best tweak to your RV?

From Michael Gardner

CARPET SQUARES SAVE YOUR KNEES

“This sounds really simple, but is the one I use the most often. When I bought my class A – half the storage doors end up under slides. And a lot of places we camp are gravel, lots, narrow pads (thus grass on one side). I bought a half dozen carpet squares with waterproof backing. I cut them in half and put one in every storage compartment. Now I open a door, pull out the square and drop it on the ground, thus providing a softer, dry place to kneel while accessing storage/tools, etc. Similarly, I keep one of those fold-up plastic stools in my water bay so I have something to sit on while under the slide, handling water/dump chores.”

From Jim Sanders

3-WAY FRIDGE MOD

“Turned my regular 3 way, into a working refrigerator with a Freon set up! I bought my kit mod from JC Refrigeration LLC/DutchAire. I did not have to cut different holes in my woodwork to make this fitting. I did not have to have the windshield taken out and then replaced. I used my existing unit. Took out the “3 way coils” and replaced them with the new coils. I just returned from a trip. For the first time, I was able to keep frozen stuff! Uses very little power. I did do the install myself + one good friend. We were able to do it.”

From Steven Peterson (and wife)

WIRE BASKETS FOR STORAGE

“My (wife’s) favorite mod: We added slide out wire baskets from the “Container Store” to the pantry in our 5th wheel. They are simple to add, just install the rails and install the baskets. I added two of these under the existing shelves adding considerable storage for packages. I also placed two on top of existing shelves which provide great storage for cans and such and in the baskets, they do not move around or fall when on the road. I also installed one in the large storage drawer for pot and pans, which give us more storage for this type of item. Overall a simple add and not terribly expensive but a real space saver.”

From Scott Ellis

MAKE WAY FOR DINNER

“I’m constantly fiddling with our Northern Lite truck camper–luckily for me, I find upgrading (and even repairing) to be one of the great joys of owning an RV. Just yesterday I added lights to the overhead cabinets, switched to come on when you open the doors, but I think my favorite mod so far is to the dining table. My wife and I are not what anybody would call, uhm, undernourished, and passing each other in the space between the dinette table and the kitchen counter required some planning. Tired of that, I used a very good table saw to carefully saw about five inches off of the end of the table. Then, using good-quality “concealed hinges,” I put it right back on again. Now that end of the table simply flips up 180 degrees when we’re moving about, and then flops right back down to a full-sized table when we’re settled into the dinette seats.”

From Bill Klaes

FOLDING MATTRESS MAGIC

“My ’05 DP has 1.5 baths. The master bath is in the rear. The cross queen bed sits in front of the rear bath. When the driver’s side bedroom slide was retracted, the foot of the bed was flush against the drawers on the passenger side – no way to open the drawers. The only way to reach the rear bath was to climb over the bed!

So, I ditched the mattress and replaced it with an air mattress. Cut the platform the mattress sat on, crossways, 2 times, and put in 2 piano hinges. Now the platform can fold over and opens up the floor space for full access even when the slide is retracted.

The box the platform sat on (2 sides and the foot of the bed) was re-purposed to give support to the foot of the bed. The 3 pieces form a U-shape. They are also hinged, fold flat, and store nicely on a shelf under the bed. The bed takes no more time to set up or tear-down than it did to make the bed. Added bonus, the folded platform makes for a storage platform when the bed is not being used.”

Do you have a favorite mod? Tell us by commenting on this post, or by clicking here.

