RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1281

Friday, February 21, 2020

Today’s thought

“That is just the way with some people. They get down on a thing when they don’t know nothing about it.” ―Mark Twain



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Grain-Free Day!

Tip of the Day

Easy generator carrying for your travel trailer

By Dave Helgeson

Carrying a generator with a travel trailer can be problematic. Many end up placing the generator in the bed of their pickup truck. But some pickup owners don’t want to give up their bed space, and those towing with an SUV are unable to carry a generator safely in their vehicle due to gasoline fumes entering the passenger compartment. Unless you convert one of your exterior storage compartments into a generator compartment, like those on a fifth wheel or motorhome, you’re left with two choices: The bumper or the trailer tongue.

Mounting on the bumper is a poor choice as it leaves your generator subject to rear-end collision damage from other drivers, or you backing your trailer into something. In addition, the weight of a generator bouncing up and down on the back of the trailer can cause frame separation from the chassis. That leaves the trailer tongue as the only logical choice. Read more.

Off, off, dratted sealant!

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a question about RV caulking from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor. The reader had inadvertently applied white caulking on the exterior of her beige fiberglass-clad trailer, assuming it would dry clear. Oops! Chris tells her how to fix it.

Don’t let winter keep you in the dark!

Reader poll

Readers tell us

Have you ever replaced any of the furniture in your RV? Find out what fellow RVers said here.

Quick Tip

Cheap device prevents accidental RV sewer overflow

Doug Swarts (Drainmaster.com) and Chuck Woodbury of RVtravel.com discuss how a simple, inexpensive device can save the day (as well as a lot of money on a major repair) when cleaning out an RV’s black water (sewer) tank. Watch the video.

Random RV Thought

Noises that can wake you up while you are sleeping in your RV include birds walking on the roof, the guy in the diesel truck next door warming up his engine before leaving his campsite (and spewing exhaust in your bedroom window), pine cones falling on your roof, branches scraping against your rig in a windstorm, and garbage trucks showing up at daybreak to empty dumpsters.

Website of the day

Current Gasoline and Diesel prices

Every Sunday we tell you the current price of gas and diesel in the U.S. Here’s the site we get that information from, so now you can stay up to date any time of the week.

Trivia

At the top of the Skydeck Chicago (in the Willis tower), you’ll sit 1,353 feet up in the air. On a clear day from the lookout, you can see four states: Illinois (obviously), Indiana, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

What type of animal was the mayor of an Alaska town for 20 years? Find out in yesterday’s issue.

Leave here with a laugh

I have a bumper sticker that says, “Honk if you think I’m sexy.” When I’m feeling down, I just sit at a green light until I feel good about myself.

