Reader asks: What to do with nosy busybodies in RV parks?

Long-time RVer and RVtravel.com reader, and frequent commenter, Jeffrey Torsrud sent this to us and we couldn’t help but chuckle. Ah, the pains of RVers. We do know those people, Jeffrey, and we know exactly what you’re talking about. He wrote:

“We recently stayed at an RV Park in Theodore, AL (close to Mobile, AL) and found that the RV Park has a network of spies and busybodies! You know the ones who feel it is their duty to report any and all infractions to the management?

“We have only run across this a few times in the 19 years of RVing, but it seems to be a problem. It would be interesting to see commentary on what other RVers have encountered and what they would do about it!”

Any advice for Jeffrey? What do you do when people at the RV park or campground seem to know everything going on, are snooping a little too deep, and/or feel the need to report even the tiniest of annoyances or wrongdoings? Tell us (and Jeffrey) in the comments.

##RVT936