More outrageous and ridiculous campground rules

In June, we published an article on some of the most outrageous and ridiculous campground rules we have found on our journeys this summer. You have added some more in the comments since then, and sadly, the reasons stated there are why there are so many rules!

More outrageous rules

Speed limit: “Dead slow”. At a 55-plus resort, don’t take the “dead” part too seriously…

No motorcycle operation. So do I have to walk my motorcycle out?

Must be 55 but anyone over 30 can visit but must leave by 9 p.m. That’s one way to get rid of the adult kids and not have any grandchildren running around. So much for bonding time…

Must wear a name tag when out of your RV. Do you think I am going to forget who I am or is the name tag a way to return me to the right RV?

When entering disc golf area, watch for flying discs. Thanks for the heads up!

If staying over 30 days must have a functioning restroom and shower. So what do I use before the end of the 30 days?

Guest, Uber, Taxi and food delivery vehicles are not allowed past the office. So much for pizza delivery.

RVs must be newer than 1996! No 10-year rule here!

No campfires past 11:00 p.m. and the campground maintenance puts them out. Well, thank you! 11 is way past my bedtime; could you come earlier?

No disturbing the humus by foraging for firewood. OK, but what humus? I thought humus (hummus) was a dip?

Don’t burn the signs. Guess I will have to buy the firewood instead.

No commercial picking of berries and fiddleheads. Nope, I promise I will not sell the fiddleheads.

No feeding the dingos. Easy! Not a single dingo in this campground.

Campground rules from our readers

Dorrie, who works at a campground, sent us a couple of rules that should be on the list: “Have to work at a campground to understand. The real campers are fading away. There are two rules that are missing:

No {bleeped} in the bathrooms.

“Do not take the split rail fence apart so you can impale through a goat as a spit to cook over an open fire pit in front of other campers.” (Yikes!)

Stephen M. mentioned a campground that doesn’t allow bicycles, tricycles or any wheeled toys. He isn’t going there! “One campground we will never go to had no bicycles, tricycles, scooters, or any other wheeled toy allowed in the campground. And no motorcycles. I travel with my bikes and motorcycle for transportation. So much for keeping the kids occupied.”

Early check-in

Eldon, a campground owner, made early check-in fees a little more palatable as they give their early check-in fees to charity. “We do $3.00 an hour, for early in or late out, which goes to our fundraisers for the MS Society, Pinky Swear, and RMHC, which our youngest grandson was at for two weeks at the start of Covid. They helped our family, so we are trying to do what we can to help them.”

The unfortunate reason behind all these campground rules

A lot of people mentioned that the rules were the result of a lack of common sense or courtesy. Andy Zipser, a past campground owner, said this: “Sad to say, most such rules spring up because someone actually did something stupid or entitled and when called out on it, protested that there wasn’t anything in the rules prohibiting such behavior. So….”

