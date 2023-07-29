Saturday, July 29, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeCamping & Parks
Camping & Parks

More outrageous and ridiculous campground rules

By Nanci Dixon
0
A sign that reads,

In June, we published an article on some of the most outrageous and ridiculous campground rules we have found on our journeys this summer. You have added some more in the comments since then, and sadly, the reasons stated there are why there are so many rules!

More outrageous rules

  • Speed limit: “Dead slow”. At a 55-plus resort, don’t take the “dead” part too seriously…
  • No motorcycle operation. So do I have to walk my motorcycle out?
  • Must be 55 but anyone over 30 can visit but must leave by 9 p.m. That’s one way to get rid of the adult kids and not have any grandchildren running around. So much for bonding time…
  • Must wear a name tag when out of your RV. Do you think I am going to forget who I am or is the name tag a way to return me to the right RV?
  • When entering disc golf area, watch for flying discs. Thanks for the heads up!
  • If staying over 30 days must have a functioning restroom and shower. So what do I use before the end of the 30 days?
  • Guest, Uber, Taxi and food delivery vehicles are not allowed past the office. So much for pizza delivery.
  • RVs must be newer than 1996! No 10-year rule here!
  • No campfires past 11:00 p.m. and the campground maintenance puts them out. Well, thank you! 11 is way past my bedtime; could you come earlier?
  • No disturbing the humus by foraging for firewood. OK, but what humus? I thought humus (hummus) was a dip?
  • Don’t burn the signs. Guess I will have to buy the firewood instead.
  • No commercial picking of berries and fiddleheads. Nope, I promise I will not sell the fiddleheads.
  • No feeding the dingos. Easy! Not a single dingo in this campground.

Campground rules from our readers

Dorrie, who works at a campground, sent us a couple of rules that should be on the list: “Have to work at a campground to understand. The real campers are fading away. There are two rules that are missing:

  • No {bleeped} in the bathrooms.
  • “Do not take the split rail fence apart so you can impale through a goat as a spit to cook over an open fire pit in front of other campers.” (Yikes!)

Stephen M. mentioned a campground that doesn’t allow bicycles, tricycles or any wheeled toys. He isn’t going there! “One campground we will never go to had no bicycles, tricycles, scooters, or any other wheeled toy allowed in the campground. And no motorcycles. I travel with my bikes and motorcycle for transportation. So much for keeping the kids occupied.”

Early check-in

Evie commented on the early check-in fee: “At a recent rally, one of the club members showed up 15 minutes early and they wanted $35 extra to check in early. Needless to say, they will never go back.”
John M. is not going for early check-in either, but some campgrounds are a little more lenient. He says, “If I arrive early at a park and they want extra to check in I just wait until time, then check in. Most will forget the early check-in time if it is under an hour.”
Eldon, a campground owner, made early check-in fees a little more palatable as they give their early check-in fees to charity. “We do $3.00 an hour, for early in or late out, which goes to our fundraisers for the MS Society, Pinky Swear, and RMHC, which our youngest grandson was at for two weeks at the start of Covid. They helped our family, so we are trying to do what we can to help them.”

The unfortunate reason behind all these campground rules

A lot of people mentioned that the rules were the result of a lack of common sense or courtesy. Andy Zipser, a past campground owner, said this: “Sad to say, most such rules spring up because someone actually did something stupid or entitled and when called out on it, protested that there wasn’t anything in the rules prohibiting such behavior. So….”

Make sure you read my first post on ridiculous campground rules here

##RVT1115

Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon has been a full-time RVer living “The Dream” for the last six years and an avid RVer for decades more! She works and travels across the country in a 40’ motorhome with her husband. Having been a professional food photographer for many years, she enjoys snapping photos of food, landscapes and an occasional person. They winter in Arizona and love boondocking in the desert. They also enjoy work camping in a regional park. Most of all, she loves to travel.
Previous article
What is a good tire pressure monitoring system?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE