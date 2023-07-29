The wonderful 3,205-mile U.S. highway with a great big name

Route 66 holds a special place in the hearts of folks who love to travel. If Route 66 is “The Mother Road,” does that make Highway 6 her little daughter? No, Highway 6 enjoys a much larger moniker: the Grand Army of the Republic Highway (named as such to honor the Union forces during the Civil War). This wonderful highway certainly lives up to its great big name.

Where is the Grand Army of the Republic Highway?

Highway 6 begins at Provincetown, MA, on the East Coast of the United States. From the Cape Cod area, this road stretches all the way to the West Coast, ending at Bishop, CA. See a map here.

Once known as the longest highway in the country, Highway 6 has been modified several times and those modifications altered the highway’s position from the longest to second longest, at 3,205 miles in length. Still quite a stretch of road, Highway 6 passes through a total of 14 different states as it makes its way from coast to coast across America.

History of the Grand Army of the Republic Highway

The first segment of Highway 6 was built in 1925. At that time, the road connected Massachusetts to New York. It wasn’t long before the highway continued through New York to Pennsylvania and was dubbed the “Roosevelt Highway.”

In the late 1920s, Highway 6 was extended into the Midwest states. In Iowa, some parts of the “River to River Road” became Highway 6—stretching from the Mississippi River in the east to the Missouri River along Iowa’s western border. Highway 6 also followed roadways previously known as the “Great White Way Highway,” where the utility poles along the route were painted white.

In 1931, Highway 6 was extended into Colorado, and the highway gained its transcontinental stature when it was completed in California in 1937.

My experience

Recently, my husband and I traveled over Highway 6 through Iowa and Nebraska. Along this route, we enjoyed The Herbert Hoover National Historic Site, the Valle Drive-In Theater, and the Atlantic Bottling Company in Iowa.

In Nebraska, we toured the Strategic Air and Space Museum outside Omaha and the bustling Haymarket District in Lincoln.

All along Highway 6 we saw evidence of days gone by, along with restored icons: original gas stations, motels, hotels, soda shops, and restaurants. What’s more, the scenery was amazing: farmland, rolling hills, riverways, cattle country, and small-town America. The best part? The friendly, outgoing people we met along the way. Highway 6 certainly lived up to its big name—at least for us.

