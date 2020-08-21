RV Daily Tips. Friday, August 21, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1411

Today’s thought

“I’ve got nothing to do today but smile.” ― Simon and Garfunkel (Play the song while you read the rest of this newsletter.)

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Spumoni Day!

On this day in history: 1959 – United States President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs an executive order proclaiming Hawaii the 50th state of the union.

Tip of the Day

RVers: Slow down and enjoy life

By Jim Twamley

When not restricted by the pandemic, we enjoy the RV lifestyle for many reasons. Travel and experiencing new adventures is at the top of the list. Seeing old friends and being able to spend time with family members scattered all over the map is also a huge benefit. Being where the weather is nice is also a plus.

Another great aspect of this lifestyle is that I can live slow. I ran in the fast lane so long that slowing down and savoring life was not easy. I still haven’t mastered it, but I’m beginning to catch the vision. Continue reading a couple of funny personal anecdotes from Jim.

Fairgrounds camping: Alternatives for RVers “on the hoof”

Traveling the backcountry of Idaho, Russ and Tiña De Maris didn’t know where to stay so they asked at a fuel station about the whereabouts of a county fairground. “Just up the road in downtown.” They found the county fairgrounds – where camping was allowed and it was free. This is not the first time they’ve been “rescued” by a county fairground. Read more about this great alternative for a place to put up overnight or even for a few days.

When was the last time you had a campfire at a campsite?

Quick Tip

Safety tips for your children/grandchildren in the RV

Show your children or grandchildren where the water heater and furnace vents are located on your RV and explain to them how hot they can get. Keep children away from these vents as they can cause serious burns and injuries. Do not allow children to turn on any hot water faucets. Water temperatures can be extremely high if not set properly. —Mark Polk, RV Education 101

Website of the day

Best beaches in National Parks

It’s beach time, folks! Dig up that swimsuit and hit the water. Here’s a list of the 10 best beaches in National Parks.

Trivia

Getting married? You can join the 300 other couples who get married in Las Vegas every day. Wow!

*How many thousands of spiders live on one acre of land? (Hint: It’s a looooot.) We told you yesterday.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Bella our 6-year-old 160 lb. Irish Wolfhound mix. We have been full-time in our 5th wheel for three years. She loves going to new campgrounds. A 30-minute walk usually turns into an hour walk because we are stopped by other campers who want to know how much she eats, does she have a saddle, etc. Most people have never actually seen an Irish Wolfhound before and are amazed at how gentle she is. We had one man knock on our door wanting to know if Bella could come outside so his wife could see her. She is a great conversation starter.” — Julie Clayton

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

There was a papa mole, a momma mole, and a baby mole. They lived in a hole out in the country near a farmhouse. Papa mole poked his head out of the hole and said, “Mmmm, I smell sausage!” Momma mole poked her head outside the hole and said, “Mmmm, I smell pancakes!” Baby mole tried to stick his head outside but couldn’t because of the two bigger moles. Baby mole said, “The only thing I smell is molasses.”

