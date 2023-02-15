My trailer has a soft floor. How much will it cost to fix?

Dear Dave,

The floor in front of the RV’s bedroom is soft. Also, on the opposite side of the RV, the floor is soft in front of the bathroom door. We haven’t pulled up the floor yet to see the extent of the damage, but let’s say it’s medium damage. What would it cost to fix this? —Barry, 2016 Rockwood ?

Dear Barry,

When it comes to a soft floor, I have rarely found one to be “medium” in damage. By the time you notice the soft spot in the floor, water has typically entered somewhere from the roof or sidewall and migrated to the floor and caused damage along the way. Here is a soft floor we encountered in a 2019 Salem renovation project.

The leak started at the roof to sidewall joint and traveled down the sidewall and front cap. The owner removed the original molding and applied a liberal amount of caulk and new molding trying to stop it. By the time the floor showed signs of weakness and being soft, here is what happened to the inside of the wall.

There was mold and mildew all over the insulation and rotted framework. I’m not sure if your Rockwood has aluminum framework or wood, but if you have a soft floor you really need to see where it came from and what’s behind the interior paneling.

Cost to fix

The cost to fix depends on how much of the frame and floor joists are rotten, which will indicate the amount of time required to fix it. Materials will be minor, but if you need to pull off paneling and flooring and then replace framework, it will take quite a long time.

In this case, the entire front part of the floor needed to be pulled off and new floor joists installed around the perimeter and over half of the interior joists.

We also had to replace several wall studs and cross members. The labor on this was about 30 hours, which included removing the flooring, cutting out the rotten wood, replacing the joists and wall frame, reinforcing the new floor frames from underneath with a wood strip that sandwiched the joists, replacing the plywood, and then the new flooring material. At $150 per hour, that is a very expensive repair. And that doesn’t factor in the time we spent outside removing the trim, all the excess caulking, reinstalling a new trim piece with butyl tape and sealant, and painting.

The first step is the biggest

The first step is to pull back the flooring and inspect what type of damage and rot there is. Then start pulling off plywood and follow the signs of wetness and damage, and I’m sure it will lead you to the edge and up the wall. It could be the roof to sidewall joint, a window, or front cap.

We have had a few other readers that have tackled this type of project, so let’s see how much labor time they had. Readers?

Good luck, and keep us informed.

