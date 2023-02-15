RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Issue 2058

Boondocking RV bathroom tips: Stay another day (or week) off-grid

By Cheri Sicard

When camping without the benefit of hookups, there are tips for every room in your RV that can help extend the amount of time you can spend off-grid before having to come in and reboot.

As I am generally not a fan of staying in RV parks any more than is absolutely necessary, I have accumulated quite a few boondocking tips over the years.

It’s a bummer to discover a great off-grid boondocking spot only to have to leave prematurely because you ran out of water, or because your holding tanks were getting full. While the 40 to 60 gallons of water your RV tank carries might seem like a lot, you can go through it mighty quickly if you are not careful.

Editor's note: These tips will benefit other RVers, too, not just boondockers!

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My trailer has a soft floor. How much will it cost to fix?

Dear Dave,

The floor in front of the bedroom is soft. Also, on the opposite side of the RV, the floor is soft in front of the bathroom door. We haven’t pulled up the floor yet to see the extent of the damage, but let’s say it’s medium damage. What would it cost to fix this? —Barry, 2016 Rockwood ?

Read Dave's answer

Amazing homemade camper shell for a Volkswagen Bug—before and after

By Cheri Sicard

This post has two videos: the before and after. In the first video, you will be introduced to one of the most unique homemade RVs ever: a camper shell for a Volkswagen Bug! And in the second, you’ll see its incredible restoration and transformation!

Residential-type vs. absorption RV refrigerators

What’s best for you? Are fires a concern?

By Dave Solberg

There has been quite some discussion on residential versus RV refrigerators not only on RVtravel.com but on almost every forum out there. So I thought I would climb up on my dunk tank and let everyone take a shot! Read all about residential/compressor-driven refrigerators versus RV/absorption refrigerators here.

Quick Tip

How to use a basement storage door as a table

You can use a basement storage door as a table, provided you can open it to “level” and then support it. Hit the thrift shops and buy a used photo tripod – the three legs make it sturdy and you can set and lock it at nearly any desirable height.

Recipe of the Day

Avocado Citrus Salad

by Nikki Smith From Hemet, CA

Light and refreshing, this avocado citrus salad is simple to make. The salad has creamy avocado and orange wedges to add bright flavor. With a little bite, red onions are a nice contrast. Sweet and tangy, the dressing is the perfect complement to all the flavors. A delicious salad for a light meal. This would be a great side salad with grilled fish or chicken, too.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

