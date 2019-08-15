Nail those pesky mosquitoes and send them fleeing your campsite

By Bob Difley

So you like camping but wish you didn’t have to put up with biting insects, especially those pesky mosquitoes. And even more so when sitting outside in your campsite with a cool one watching the light fade from an artist-palette colored sunset. However, you wouldn’t have to retreat inside or wear a mosquito net hat, long-sleeved shirt and long pants if you had a Burgess Insect Fogger.

This completely portable, lightweight, propane-powered fogger is the most economical way to kill mosquitoes, biting flies and flying insects in your campsite. The secret is in the microscopic particles it produces – up to 7 times finer than mist! The fog floats and penetrates deep into landscaped and brushy areas where mosquitoes hide – killing mosquitoes on contact and creating a “mosquito-free” zone for up to 6 hours.

In about 5 minutes, the fog is gone so you can start enjoying the outdoors again. This is the same effective system used by professionals to kill mosquitoes that may carry the Zika virus or West Nile virus.

The Burgess 1443 Propane Fogger features a 40 oz. reservoir and requires a standard propane cylinder (not included). It also has a trigger lock that prevents accidental dispensing of insecticide.

You can find the Burgess Fogger on Amazon, where out of more than 1300 reviews of the fogger, 81% gave it 4- and 5-star ratings. You can find complete instructions on how to use it on the Burgess Amazon page. For outdoor use only.

