Survey says nearly 40 percent of RVers have named their RV

We didn’t intend to name our RV. In fact, we’ve had three previous RVs and none of the three were christened with any type of moniker. As we’ve traveled, I’ve noticed that many folks do name their rigs. In fact, some even display their RV’s name on the rig itself. I remember the huge diesel pusher that proudly displayed “Big Bertha” in fancy, colorful lettering across the back of the coach. There was also the ultra-small teardrop trailer dubbed “Tiny Tim” that once parked in a site near us.

Our current rig received its name purely by accident. Our 3-year-old granddaughter named our rig “Harvey.” You can read about it here.

Back in February 2020, RVtravel.com asked our readers if they had named their RV. 39 percent said yes, their RV has a name, while 61 percent said no.

How important is it to name your RV? It probably isn’t critical or absolutely necessary, but it can be fun. Here are a few hints about naming your RV.

Incorporate your own

Many folks like to include their last name into what they call their RV. For example, the Smiths chose “Smith’s Swifty.” They like that it’s alliterative, with both names beginning with “S.” It’s also a mild tongue twister. Dave called his “Dave’s Dream Keeper.” That has a nice ring to it, too.

Include favorite activities

I’ll bet you can guess what these RVers like to do, simply by the names they’ve given their rigs. There’s “Seymour” (see more), “Trout Trailer,” and “Party Bus,” just to name a few rig names I’ve seen.

Model type or manufacturer

Some RVers like to demonstrate their allegiance to a specific manufacturer. They’ll include the make and/or model into the name they give to their RV, like: “Redwood Rider” or “Airstream Annie.” Other names aren’t so obvious, however. Take for instance, “Mo” for Momentum RVs or “Loner” for the Solitude line of RVs.

Favorite places

Still other RVers name their rigs with a nod to their favorite places. There’s “Old Faithful” or “Beach Seeker.” If your favorite vacation spot is the Smoky Mountains, perhaps “Smoky” would make the perfect name for your RV.

Artificial Intelligence

If you simply cannot come up with a name for your RV, let artificial intelligence help you. That’s right! There’s a computer algorithm that will generate a vehicle name for you. Just click here. You’ll be asked a few questions and then voila! Based on your answers, AI will spit out a potential name for your RV. If you don’t like the name, just adjust your answers a bit and generate a new moniker. Note: There are RV-specific AI name generators out there. You can Google them. I found the car name generator to be more user-friendly and I liked the results better.

What about it? It’s your RV, after all. Maybe, just maybe, it’s time to give it a name!

Does your RV have a name? If so, please tell me in the comments below.

