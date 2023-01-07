The top 5 RV-friendly national parks

While most of the national parks have campgrounds that accommodate RVs, there are various size restrictions, so before you book, make sure to read the size restrictions carefully. If your RV is over the size limit, you may be turned away or, even worse, find that you cannot make the tight turns necessary to get to the campground and have nowhere to turn around. (I had that experience once…)

Reserve early! National parks are popular and usually have large crowds. Book campsites early. There are usually a number of campgrounds available just outside the national parks that can also accommodate RVs.

Popular national parks for RVers

Yosemite National Park

Located in California, Yosemite is known for its stunning granite cliffs, waterfalls, and diverse plant and animal life. The park has several campgrounds that can accommodate smaller RVs.

Grand Canyon National Park

This iconic park in Arizona is home to one of the most famous natural wonders in the world. RVers can stay at the Mather Campground or the Trailer Village RV Park, both of which offer hookups for RVs.

Yellowstone National Park

Located in Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, Yellowstone is home to geysers, hot springs, and a variety of wildlife. The park has several campgrounds that can accommodate large RVs. Fishing Bridge RV Park and the Madison Campground are two beautiful, popular campgrounds.

Arches National Park

Located in Utah, Arches National Park is known for its red rock formations and more than 2,000 natural stone arches. The park has one campground that can accommodate small to medium RVs, the Devil’s Garden Campground.

Rocky Mountain National Park

Located in Colorado, Rocky Mountain is known for its majestic peaks and diverse plant and animal life. The park has five campgrounds that can accommodate RVs.

More great national parks

These are just a few examples, but there are many other great national parks to visit in an RV as well. Check out the National Park Service website for more ideas and details about the amazing national parks.