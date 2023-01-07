New book for bike-riding RVers lists campgrounds with bike trails

We LOVE when our readers (that’s you!) write in. Whether it’s sharing photos, story ideas, sending us your blog, your favorite recipes—anything—it always makes us happy. I got an email from reader Betty Chambers this week asking if we could share her new book, “RVing with Bikes.”

I took a look at the book, thought it was certainly worthwhile for bike-riding RVers, and immediately wrote back asking if she wanted to write a short blurb about it for our newsletter. Here’s what Betty said:

Do you like to ride bikes while you are RVing? If so, you may be interested in the newly published ebook/book, “RVing with Bikes” by Betty Chambers.

“RVing with Bikes: A Guide to Full Hook Up Campgrounds with Easy Access to Bike Trails” lists campgrounds across the U.S. that offer full hook ups and have easy access to bike trails. Easy access means the bike trail runs through the campground or is next to it. Easy access also includes trails that are a short distance away and can be reached by bike without riding on busy roadways.

The trails listed in the guide are paved or have a hard surface, such as crushed limestone. The guide also notes the approximate distance of the trail and if the trail is part of a larger, regional trail system.

“RVing with Bikes” is organized by state and then by city. Readers are encouraged to research the campground to ensure it meets his or her particular standards. Readers are also encouraged to research current conditions and restrictions on each trail. The ebook version of the book makes this research easy as it has a link to each campground and trail listed.

As trails and campgrounds continue to expand in the United States, the guide will be updated. Readers are encouraged to submit new locations for inclusion in the next edition.

The ebook, as well as a print version, is available on Amazon.

And Betty’s Blog, Chambers on the Road, can be found here.

Thank you for sharing, Betty. Happy riding!

RELATED

##RVT1086