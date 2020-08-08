Power trucks rule. Here are the top-10 big dogs, old and new

By James Raia

One thing pickup truck owners universally like is power – the power to tow an RV, haul stuff, advance uphill and downhill, trek off-road.

But what are the top choices for the most powerful trucks? The website hotcars.com has compiled a list and provided facts, figures and praise.

The No. 1 vehicle on the list is the 2004-2006 Dodge Ram SRT10. It’s equipped with an 8.3-liter V10 with 500 horsepower. It accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 4.9 seconds. The regular cab version of the SR10 has a top speed of 154 mph. The SRT10 can tow 7,500 pounds.

Here in reverse order and in synopsis form are the 10 most powerful trucks available in the United States:

10. 2014 Ram Cummins. 370 horsepower, Dodge Ram 2500, lifted 6.7 liter Hemi V8. Towing capacity, 30,000 pounds; carry limit, 7,320 pounds.

9. 2001-2004 Ford SVT Lightning. 380 horsepower. SOHC Supercharged Triton V8 engine. Acceleration 0 to 60 mph in slightly more than 5 seconds; top speed, 147 mph. The Lightning has 5,000-pound towing capacity and a carry load of 1,350 pounds.

8. 2020 Nissan Titan. 5.6-liter V8 with 400 horsepower, 9,400-pound towing capacity and a 1,696-pound carry limit.

7. 2020 GMC Sierra 1500. 420 horsepower. 5.3-liter V8 engine. Optional “transparent trailer” view. Towing capacity 9,800 pounds, carry limit 2,240 pounds.

6. 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. 420 horsepower. Towing capacity, 9,800 pounds; 2,280-pound carry load to complement its 5.3-liter V8. Options include: regular cab with a long bed, double cab with a standard bed, crew cab with a short bed, and crew cab with a standard bed.

5. 2020 Ford F-350 Power Stroke. 450 horsepower, 6.7-liter Power Stroke Diesel. Towing capacity, 24,000 pounds; carry capacity more than 7,000 pounds.

4. 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor. 450 horsepower. Twin-turbo V6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission. Acceleration 0 to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds. Towing capacity 8,000 pounds; 1,366-pound carry limit.

3. 2020 Ford F-450 Lariat. 475 horsepower. 6.7-liter Powerstroke V8 Turbo Diesel. Towing capacity, 24,200 pounds with a conventional setup, 32,550 pounds with a fifth wheel. Carry limit, 7,850 pounds.

2. 2020 Ford Super Duty. 475 horsepower. 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8. Towing capacity with fifth-wheel and gooseneck hitch added, 37,000 pounds. Carry limit, 7,850 pounds.

1. 2004-2006 Dodge Ram SRT10. See above.

