New Mexico closes state parks to out-of-state visitors

Last Thursday, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham amended an emergency public health order that effective tomorrow (Monday, July 13) closes state parks to out-of-state residents.

Visitors to state parks must demonstrate proof of residency or will not be permitted entry. According to New Mexico State Parks, visitors must show one of the following to demonstrate residency: a valid New Mexico license plate, New Mexico driver’s license or ID card, New Mexico vehicle registration, federal document attesting to residency, or military identification. In order to ensure compliance with the new public health order, State Parks will further modify days and hours of operation for a handful of parks due to continued visitation from out of state residents and the additional staff time needed to enforce the public health order.

“What we saw for July Fourth was a clear demonstration that we got way too much going on in terms of travelers who provide risk. They bring the virus in. We can’t manage that,” Lujan Grisham said at a news conference Thursday. “If you’re coming to a state park, that is an easy thing to enforce. We will turn you right around.”

Out-of-state residents may visit national parks in the state only after quarantining for 14 days.

There has been significant community spread in our state since New Mexico opened more businesses,” said Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel, “and that spread has not been sufficiently mitigated with COVID-safe behaviors like face-coverings. Without those behaviors and strategies being uniformly adopted, the best way to reduce transmission is to reduce the opportunity for spread. We will all help each other through this.”