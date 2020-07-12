Toyota reigns as most reliable, best buy among used trucks

By James Raia

Toyota excels among the most reliable and best buy in a new survey for consumers in the market for a used truck with a budget of less than $20,000 and also less than $25,000, according to iseecars.com.

The car search engine, based in Woburn, Mass., helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources.

iSeeCars analyzed more than 6.1 million used cars sold from October 2019 through March 2020 from model years 2011 onward.

Cars previously determined to be among the Longest-Lasting Cars and had an overall crash test rating of 4.0 or higher from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) were eligible for further analysis.

The average price of each model was calculated for each model year, and the latest model year with an appropriate average price for each budget was determined.

Among the used pickup trucks for sale under $20,000, the most reliable and best buys include the 2012 Toyota Tacoma, the 2011 Toyota Tundra, and the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado.

Two full-size pickups make the list: the 2011 Toyota Tundra and the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado.

“Toyota trucks are known for their reliability and longevity, which makes the Toyota Tundra a practical choice,” said Phong Ly, co-founder of iseecars.com. “The Tundra is a capable hauler with a powerful engine and strong towing capability. Those with a $20,000 budget can buy the slightly newer 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, which is known for its pleasant ride and powerful engine.”

On average, consumers pay more for used pickup trucks than for any other vehicle segment with an average used price of $29,705.

Here are the top picks for used pickup trucks, respectively, for less than $20,000 and $25,000:

2012 Toyota Tacoma, $18,963

2011 Toyota Tundra, $19,064

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, $19,937

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, $22,206

2013 Toyota Tundra, $23,176

2015 Toyota Tacoma, $23,958

2014 Ford F-150, $22,553

For additional information, visit: www.iseecars.com.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

