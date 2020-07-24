RV Daily Tips. Friday, July 24, 2020

Issue 1391

Today’s thought

“Art is unquestionably one of the purest and highest elements in human happiness. It trains the mind through the eye, and the eye through the mind. As the sun colors flowers, so does art color life.” ― John Lubbock



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Drive-Thru Day!

On this day in history: 1847 – After 17 months of travel, Brigham Young leads 148 Mormon pioneers into Salt Lake Valley, resulting in the establishment of Salt Lake City.

Tip of the Day

Save on your RV-lifestyle expenses

By Bob Difley

Here are some ways to stretch your RVing dollars. Many of these tips will help you save money at home, too.

• Stay longer at campgrounds or boondocking sites. Check out the weekly rates, sometimes significantly less expensive than the daily rate. You will also reduce your annual mileage driven and fuel used.

• Drive 55. Lower speeds produce more miles-per-gallon, and you will enjoy the scenery more at lower speeds. Continue reading.

Be cool this summer. Now use your RV air conditioner when you could never use it before. No kidding!

This RV is pulled by a scooter

This is one way you might have camped in the U.K. back in 1959 — with a scooter and collapsible trailer. Great for a quick getaway close to home. Watch the short video. Fun!

Yesterday’s featured article: Vintage electric car might not be good as a “toad”

Reader poll

If eating your favorite comfort food often would shorten your life by one year, would you still eat it?

Hold the door open, will ya?

Reader Cliff Thomson recommended this product and we think it’s a great idea. He wrote: “We got tired of the hook breaking on our front door and on the front cargo door on our fifth wheel. So we bought two magnetic door holders from Amazon. Last week the door stayed open in a 35 mph wind. Since the magnet is spring-loaded a push will release it.”

Quick Tip

Don’t overload your extension cord!

If you’re temporarily hooked up to an electrical supply with a lightweight, low-current-capacity extension cord, you surely don’t want to overload it. Here’s a tip from Wolfe Rose to keep you safe: Switch off the breakers to high-current consumers like the air conditioning or electric water heater elements. Thanks, Wolfe!

Here’s a delicious summer recipe, sent to us by one of our readers, Margaret. Check out her grilled polenta bites here (yum!).

Website App of the day

PlantSnap

Out on a hike and wonder what a certain berry is? Can you eat it? What’s that cool-looking plant over there? PlantSnap lets you take a photo of whatever plant you’re wondering about, and it’ll tell you exactly what it is.

Be prepared if there’s a roadside emergency

Make sure you keep roadside flares on hand in case you need to stop on the side of the road for any reason – you and your RV need to be seen! You should also have traffic cones, collapsible ones like these are great for storage, and a reflective vest so you and the family stay safe too.

Trivia

The slang term for money, “bucks,” originated in the early 1700s when deer skin from male deer (bucks), was used as an informal currency.

*What is one thing an ant can’t die from? Bet you can’t guess… See the answer in yesterday’s newsletter.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Freddie is a 3-year-old Scottish Terrier! It startles many people that he is not black but his color is wheaten and he is a very red wheaten. Freddie is also an AKC conformation Champion and is the first Scottie Champion to have his Barn Hunt Senior title. He is only 1 passing score away from his Barn Hunt Masters title and he will be the first Champion Scottie to attain that as well (if we do it pretty soon!).” — Janet

Leave here with a laugh

The cops just left. They said if I’m gonna walk around the house naked … I have to do it inside.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



