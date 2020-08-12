RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, August 12, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1404

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please click here to visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“Luckily, I always travel with a book, just in case I have to wait on line for Santa, or some such inconvenience.” — David Levithan

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Vinyl Record Day!

On this day in history: 1851 – Isaac Singer is granted a patent for his sewing machine.

If you are a member of an RV club or are affiliated with an RV-related event would you please let us know if its gatherings, meetings, etc., are cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus? We’ll pass along the info to our readers. We appreciate any news related to RVing that’s being affected by the virus. Please submit it here. Thank you!

Tip of the Day

Replace the bat-wing antenna for more entertainment

With Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

If your RV has the old-style bat-wing antenna, and you use the antenna frequently, I suggest replacing it with an over-the-air (OTA) HDTV antenna. You can use the existing antenna location to do the installation. If you are not comfortable installing the antenna, have it installed by your local RV dealer. The end result is, it can receive VHF/UHF and FM signals, and you can watch HDTV anywhere you go camping for free.

ONLINE VIDEO TRAINING COURSES BY MARK POLK

• Motorhome RV Orientation.

• Travel Trailer & 5th Wheel Orientation.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Luxury motorhome comes with helipad and helicopter!

Now, this is not your everyday motorhome, not by a long shot. You won’t find too many RVs with a retractable helipad — and helicopter to go with it — a roof hot tub, and a smart toilet that can determine if you’re planning to go #1 or #2 so it can adjust its lid accordingly. Read more and take a tour in the short video.

Yesterday’s featured article: The mystery of the melting RV cover

Reader poll

As a child, how much of a role did your grandparents play in your life?

Please tell us here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Another possible cause for sticky tank valves

All hard-to-open-and-close gray and black water tank valves may not be due to sticky valves. Often the cable gets dry or corroded. When the handle is pulled out (the tank valve is open) liberally spray a lubricant on the exposed wire. Run the handle in and out and do this several times. You’ll likely find this makes opening and closing the valves much easier. —Thanks, George B.!

This book is a must-have for state park campers!

This newly published book, “50 States: 500 State Parks,” is a must-have for all state park campers and explorers. The beautiful book takes you on a journey through America’s best state parks. Whether you’re looking for stunning vistas, rare wildlife, a dose of history or an enjoyable hike, state parks offer an array of experiences. Learn more or order.

Website of the day

Tips to surviving summer heat (without an AC)

If you don’t have an AC this handy list of tips is for you. Learn everything you need to know about staying cool in the hot summer months.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Police searching for artist who turned famous Chicago “Bean” into Airstream! (Hint: It’s a joke!)

• And the longest RV combo is…

• RV Shrink: New RV furnace failure fiasco – Factory refuses to fix.

#928-1

Trivia

Humans are the only living thing that enjoys eating spicy foods. No other animal will eat anything spicy.

*In the U.S., how many people eat fast food on a daily basis? See the high number in yesterday’s issue.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“These are Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka litter sisters Niki and Roza.” — Anne and Craig Howlett



Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Time to cool off!

This compact, battery-powered, highly rated (the highest rated one on Amazon!), low-noise fan is just what you need to stay cool in your RV this summer. The rechargeable battery charges quick with a USB and will keep you cool for up to six hours at a time. Clip it to your table, bedside, driver or passenger seat or by your chair outside to stay cool. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

My husband thinks I’m crazy, but I’m not the one who married me.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com