RV Daily Tips. Thursday, June 30, 2022

Issue 1894

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“If things start happening, don’t worry, don’t stew, just go right along and you’ll start happening too.” ―Dr. Seuss

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Handshake Day!

On this day in history: 1936 – Margaret Mitchell’s “Gone with the Wind,” one of the best-selling novels of all time and the basis for a blockbuster 1939 movie, is published. Did you know that Mitchell did not write the book from front to back, but in random chapters and then stitched them together later to form the book? True!

Tip of the Day

Sparkling-clean RV window screens without water

By Jim Twamley

To thoroughly clean my RV window screens I remove them and wash them with soap and water. But if they are merely dusty, a microfiber towel will do a great job without using water. Simply wipe the dry towel across the surface of the screen and it will pick up the dust. I couldn’t believe how easy it was to clean the screens the first time I tried it.

Read more, including more uses for microfiber cloths

Today’s RV review…

ATC Game Changer PRO 4023 fifth wheel—appropriately named

Tony writes, “I have to say, I really, really like the things ATC builds for a variety of reasons. But the quality of the materials and the design of things make the name ‘Game Changer’ quite appropriate. This is a huge trailer and you might even think about a commercial truck to move it around. But that also means you get the air horn and trucker-level of cool.

“Definitely something different. And a rig I would appreciate, for sure.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

What is up with small RV ovens?

Dear Dave,

What is up with these small RV ovens? You can barely put a pizza in them! —Sharon, Grand Design Imagine XLS 22RBE

Read Dave’s answer

RV awnings: Everything you need to know

By Tony Barthel

An awning seems so simple, especially on newer RVs where it opens at the touch of a button. There are a few basic tips to keeping your awning in top shape and looking great. There are armless awnings, manual awnings, and many other styles, but virtually all the mainstream RVs come with the power awning with the arms on the side of the coach. That’s the one I want to focus on today…. Learn all about types of awnings, care and cleaning of awnings, awning “rules,” cool upgrades, awning myths, and much more, here.

Reader poll

Pet owners: Do you prepare your pet(s) special meals?

Tell us here

If you enjoy this newsletter, please help us spread the word! Learn more here. It’s fun!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Forget the view out the front dash, you’re going to want to sit in the back with this! This is great (and we’re so happy to be learning about it now instead of later!)

Quick Tip

Fresh water fill mod keeps you dry

“I was having no success with the fresh water fill. I’d get more water on me than in the tank. I think there may be a dip in the fill hose and/or vent hose acting as a water trap. In any event, I cut three or four feet off the end of a garden hose and snaked the cut end down the fill hose and right into the fresh water tank. Now I connect my supply hose directly to the garden hose and no more mess. I probably should have used one of those white hoses that’s made for drinking water. But we keep the water chlorinated and don’t drink it anyway. After a little whittling on the plastic fill housing, I was able to stuff the hose coupling far enough back to close the hatch.” From jeff-z.com.

Website of the day

The 30 Best Drive-In Movie Theaters in America

Drive-in theaters have made a comeback! And hey, who says you can’t park your RV in the back row (well, maybe some theaters have rules against it… but not all of them!).

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 44 percent say their RV has a traditional oven. 28 percent have a convection, and 16 percent have both. 12 percent do not have an oven in their RV.

• 52 percent paid cash for their RV and do not have a loan on it.

• 11 percent have never attended a professional basketball game.

Recent poll: How likely would it be for you to stay in a campground that involves a 3-mile drive on a dirt road?

Recipe of the Day

Steak-n-Cheese Stuffed Biscuits

by Brenda Savage from Indianapolis, IN

In the Test Kitchen, this recipe reminds us of a Philly cheesesteak stuffed inside a biscuit. It’s a great handheld snack packed with flavor. Quick and easy to make, these are perfect for your next tailgate or football party. Yummy!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

From 2004 to 2020, the U.S. lost 2,100 newspapers—about one in four—often leaving communities without access to reliable local news. Those that still exist are often ghosts of their former selves.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Kitty Cat hated Buffy before we hit the road. Now they’ve become best friends. Buffy loves the new smells at every new site and is always anxious to make new doggy friends.” —Linda Gray

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.