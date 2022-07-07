Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 24

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

This newsletter is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thanks to all of you!

Thursday, July 7, 2022



RVing Basics

I notice that some motorhomes do not have a back window. How do you see what is behind you?

On a smaller coach, like a 24-foot Class C, for example, the side mirrors do the job as long as you remember that you can’t see someone directly behind you (like a tailgating motorcyclist). Most large Class A motorhomes have a video camera mounted at their rear just below the roof line that sends a live picture to a monitor in the driver’s compartment. Many new RVs have cameras built-in.

Can my family riding in the back of my motorhome move about while I’m driving down the highway?

Yes, but to minimize mishaps they should remain buckled except for brief instances. Up front in the cab, the driver and passenger will need to be belted in at all times, at least in all the states we know. Here’s a site with a state-by-state breakdown of seat belt laws for RVers.

My kids are all excited about riding in the bed above the cab of our Class C motorhome and looking ahead out the window. Is this okay?

We do see this happening, but we do not approve. It’s dangerous! Keep them below and belted into their seats.

Quick Tips

“Clean” firewood

Can’t find a good source of campfire wood? Restrictions to keep invasive bug species at bay make it even harder. Hit the “big box” lumberyard and buy cheap “utility”-grade 2x4s. Cut them in foot or foot-and-a-half lengths. They are easy to chop into kindling, if desired, and they light easily, don’t support bugs, and put out plenty of heat and light.

Must-have safety equipment

Prepare for a breakdown or flat on the roadside – carry a set of warning triangles like commercial truckers use. Folding ones don’t take much space, but their reflectors help out at night. Be sure to place them well behind your rig to give traffic plenty of warning of your presence. Thanks to George Bliss for the tip! (Editor: Here are some on Amazon.)

Dinette cushions sliding around?

Here are two possible solutions: Apply “lines” of silicone caulk in a pattern across the “back” of the sliding cushy. Let the caulk dry before setting back into place – the dry caulk acts as a snubber. Or attach sticky-back hook-and-loop tape to both the cushion and the surface it should “stick” to.

“Whitening” discolored exterior plastic

Exterior plastic on your RV gone or discolored? Some RVers say if it’s white plastic, try spraying it with water with a little bit of Rit brand blue dye. Be sure to mask off any unaffected areas with shop towels taped into place to keep the solution from drooling down where it shouldn’t.

Safely plugging into shore power

When plugging your RV into the power pedestal at an RV park (or anywhere), make sure the breaker switch is in the “off” position. Switch it on after you have plugged in.

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

GOLD BALLS: One who has excellent credit and usually a considerable down payment.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Don’t let the RV sit. Use it as often as you can in as many ways as you can.” —Kent

Random RV Thought

If you brew coffee or another hot liquid, put it in a Thermos rather than reheat it over and over. You will save propane or use of your generator.

